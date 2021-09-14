Deshaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields. These are all names of "generational"-level quarterback talents who have come out of the Peach State. Much to the chagrin of the Georgia program and faithful, Watson and Lawrence went to a school 75 miles away, and Fields did not finish his college career at UGA. The recruiting process with immensely talented signal callers starts early. Very early.

Georgia is already doing its due diligence in pursuing Julian "Juju" Lewis. Lewis is considered by many to be the next great quarterback talent from the state. Just an eighth-grader at Carrollton Junior High, there is little dispute of how special Lewis is going to be in the high school ranks. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and his staff already see it as well. Lewis visited Georgia this summer in a camp setting; he was at the UGA home opener this past weekend.

UGASports spoke with both Lewis and his father T.C. recently to discuss the quarterback prodigy's experiences with Georgia to this point, and their preparation for high-profile recruitment.