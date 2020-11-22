I was already writing the offseason column in my head. “The biggest thing missing at Georgia is fun.”

It was going to dive into an institutional issue that spans the University, the football team, the fanbase, and the whole state. It was going to beg for more self-deprecation, less stoic disposition, and giving many less damns about UGA's national reputation from people who would struggle to find Athens on a map. It’s all underlying emotion I’ve felt since moving back to Athens in 2017 and getting a better under-the-hood perspective about how things work around here.

It's been exacerbated by a 2020 year that already consisted of precious little fun.

Turns out, it’s the California guy in JT Daniels and his polite, confident demeanor that Georgia appears to have needed all along.