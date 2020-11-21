It appears to be official.

After nearly two weeks of speculation, and the news he'd been working with the first team, J.T. Daniels is starting today’s game at quarterback against Mississippi State.

During pregame warmups, Daniels warmed up with first team center Trey Hill, with Stetson Bennett warming up with No. 2 center Warren Ericson and Carson Beck warming up with No. 3 center Sedrick Van Pran.



“He's very bright; he understands things. He's very attentive in meetings. He asks a lot of really smart questions. He always ends with the Xs and Os. He's always intrigued by the other teams’ defenses,” head coach Kirby Smart said earlier this week. “Each week they get tests, and each week of the season, he takes the test and does it as good as anybody—not knowing if he's getting snaps or not. He's done a tremendous job of understanding the teams. He comes down there with us and gets scout team reps, and he still knows what the other team’s defense is doing. He takes a lot of pride in that part of it.”

Daniels is getting his opportunity after both Stetson Bennett and D’Wan Mathis struggled during the Bulldogs’ loss to Florida two weeks ago. Bennett was injured in the contest.

Daniels’ story is an interesting one.

When he announced his decision to come to Georgia, the Bulldogs still had Wake Forest grad transfer Jamie Newman in the fold.

After Newman opted, many thought that Daniels would be the starter from Day 1. Unfortunately, that was not to be.

Although he was cleared prior to Georgia’s win against Auburn, sources told UGASports that soreness in his surgically-repaired right knee lingered enough that offensive coordinator Todd Monken didn't feel comfortable with Daniel'smobility until just recently.

Smart and Monken hope that Daniels lives up to the expectations many have placed on him.

During his freshman year at Southern Cal, Daniels completed 216 of 363 passes for 2,672 yards and 10 touchdowns, but he was picked off 14 times.

Two of his better games came against Notre Dame and Texas.

Daniels completed 37 of 51 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns against the Irish before completing 30 of 48 attempts for 322 yards against the Longhorns.

His one game last year against Fresno State saw the former five-star performer completing 25 of 34 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown with an interception before tearing his ACL.