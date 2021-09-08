Daniels battling injury

Quarterback JT Daniels is dealing with an oblique injury per sources.

That news had the Georgia football nation buzzing Wednesday.

Will the junior be available for Saturday’s home opener against UAB (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)?

According to UGASports sources, Daniels was back on the field practicing Wednesday after being limited Tuesday afternoon. Barring any setback, UGASports is told that Daniels is expected to play this Saturday.



If for any reason he cannot play, Carson Beck—whom head coach Kirby Smart confirmed was his No. 2 at the position—would get the call.

“Carson’s been our No. 2 quarterback,” Smart said Tuesday. “He’s worked with the twos, and he’s worked a lot there and taken a lot of reps. Stetson (Bennett) will get some from time to time. But he’s got a lot of banked reps. So, we ask him to do a lot of things mentally to be prepared and ready to go.”

Although the news broke after Smart appeared on the weekly SEC teleconference, right guard Warren McClendon and wide receiver Ladd McConkey confirmed that Daniels was at practice and participating.

“He hasn’t missed a beat. He’s been practicing, taking his reps; he looks good,” McClendon said.

McClendon was asked specifically if Daniels was taking reps with the first team.

“They’re both taking reps,” he said. “JT comes in there and takes some reps, then Carson comes in and takes some reps.”

McConkey was asked if there is any uncertainty among the receivers as to who would be throwing the football to them Saturday against the Blazers.

“I don’t think so,” McConkey said. “JT and Carson both take reps every week. We’re confident in both of them. Both have good arm strength. We’re confident either way that goes.”

Daniels completed 22 of 30 passes for 135 yards in Georgia’s 10-3 win over Clemson. Beck saw brief action in the Bulldogs’ rout at Missouri last season. In April’s G-Day game, Beck completed 22 of 31 passes for 236 yards and two scores.

“We’re very confident in Carson. He’s a good QB,” McClendon said. “He’s always taking notes in the meetings, and he knows what to do. We’re very confident in him.”

McConkey concurred.

“All of our quarterbacks, they were all recruited here for a reason,” McConkey said. “They all study the game, have elite arm talent, and make the right decisions. It doesn’t matter if it’s Stetson, Brock (Vandagriff), JT, Carson—they all prepare like they’re going to play the next week. We’re confident in every one of them.”