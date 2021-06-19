Most people never experience the kind of highly contested recruitment that Luke Montgomery is going through right now. A rivals100 defensive end, Montgomery is being intensely pursued by dozens of programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Georgia.

What makes his recruitment more unique is that he's through the process with a younger brother. Ryan Montgomery is right there alongside his older brother, being courted by the best programs in college football.

The younger Montgomery is a rising freshman and the odds on favorite to be the starting quarterback for Findlay High School in Ohio. Ryan has generated a lot of recruiting buzz in his own right. Before having ever played a varsity snap, Ryan Montogomery picked up offers from Michigan, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech this summer.

On June 12, the Montgomery brothers made their way to Athens and had quite a memorable experience.



