UGASports - JQ Hardaway trims list to six

"A lot of this list had to do with relationships," said Hardaway. "That is what it is about right now. I like the schools, the coaches, and something about each school stands out, but the connection I have with coaches from each school are strong. That was important to me."

The 6-foot-3, 185 pound athlete out of Phenix City (Ala.) Central has around 30 offers, but he feels best about those six for multiple reasons, but more than anything, the relationships he has built.

Hardaway shared his thoughts about each of his top schools.

ON CINCINNATI: "The whole staff is recruiting me from Cincinnati, including coach Luke Fickel. He texts me, he calls me, he talks with my parents, and that means a lot. I like what he is building there at Cincinnati."

ON FLORIDA: "Florida has a great vibe and I see them as DBU. They produce players at my position, and I am close with coach with coach Ratliff. He is my guy, and we have been tight for a year."

ON GEORGIA: "Georgia is the home state school, so that stands out out. I like new defensive backs coach, coach Addai, a lot too. Coach McGee is my guy too. I like the atmosphere there."

ON KENTUCKY: "Before the virus, I visited, and I had a great time. I have met the coaches face-to-face, I have seen the facilities, and I love the feel. I like how they recruit the state of Georgia too."

ON MARYLAND: "I love what Maryland is doing right now. Coach Brawley hits me up every time, and I like him a lot. He connects with me, I hear a lot of great things about him, and Maryland is exciting for me."

ON OREGON: "Coach Chance is a great defensive backs coach, and he is from Florida, so we just connect like that. He knows how to coach, Oregon is a great program, and although it is far away, I felt at home when I did my virtual visit with them."

Hardaway feels his commitment will be to one of these schools. He is in no rush, and he is planning to announce his decision in December, but he does not see this list changing between now and then.

"I am able to graduate early now, so I plan to commit and sign with one of these schools during the Early Signing Period at Central High School," said Hardaway. "I hope to take all five official visits, then make my decision. I like these six schools a lot."