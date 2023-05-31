MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. – Although there’s no timetable in place, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks told UGASports Wednesday that he “feels really good” about where he’s at in his search for a new baseball coach.

“We’re going through it,” Brooks said. “I’m not going to put a timetable on the process, but I feel really good about where we are in the search right now.”

Speaking at the SEC spring meetings being held at the Sandestin Hilton, Brooks said he has considerable interest from potential candidates looking to replace former coach Scott Stricklin, who was fired last Friday after 10 years as the Bulldogs' head coach.

“There’s a tremendous amount of interest,” Brooks said. “People obviously feel this is a great job, at a great university, in a hotbed where baseball is very important. People see a lot of potential in what Georgia baseball could be.”

Whoever becomes Georgia’s next head coach will need to hit the ground running.

The 45-day transfer portal window for baseball opened on Monday and will run until July 13. Georgia is expected to be quite active in the portal this year.

Although Brooks obviously did not divulge any names, he did offer some insight into what he’s looking for in the Bulldogs’ next baseball coach.

“Whether you’re in any coaching search, there are fundamental things you always look for. You’re looking for someone who is going to care about the student-athlete experience, right? You want someone to provide great experiences for student-athletes, help develop them as people, the whole deal,” Brooks said. “You’re looking for people who have a certain level of credentials, whether it can be an assistant coach or a head coach, right? Assistant coach as part of a winning program, or a head coach with a track record of winning.

"It’s always the same for me. In every search, there are baseline criteria that you’re looking for, but then you’ve got to look at the fit--of coming into Georgia, working with our staff, what we’re looking for, and what I’m looking for in the character of a person.”

If necessary, a public announcement will not be made until that person’s season is complete.

“That’s all different depending on the candidates and all that, but you’re respectful of all that with all the candidates,” Brooks said. “I want to be respectful of the process we’re in and all the people who are out there that are still playing right now.”

With the two-phase, $45 million dollar Foley Field project set to get underway this summer, Georgia’s new coach will be walking into a prime setup for success.

“This is just a great opportunity timing-wise because of where we’re at and the investment we’re making with baseball, the future, the growth, and what we know Georgia baseball can be,” Brooks said.