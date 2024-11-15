Josh Brooks challenges playoff committee on its inconsistencies

When the College Football Playoff Committee released its latest rankings Tuesday night and projected the 12 teams to be involved in this year’s CFP, one of the biggest knocks on Georgia was the Bulldogs' on-field inconsistencies.

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks shot back on Friday during the Paul Finebaum Show.

“I would question the inconsistency of their ranking process, quite frankly,” Brooks said. “But if you want to talk about consistency, what has been consistent has been the strength of our schedule and I would challenge them to think about any other team and that top 12 and what their schedule would look like had they had gone on the road and play the games that we played even a neutral site at Clemson a top-20 team a neutral Florida ... in those games and then going on the road to Kentucky Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss. so that's all I would say about that.”

Brooks did not stop there.

“It’s never an easy week on the road in the SEC, and people talk about the game at Kentucky. They're unranked, but you go play Kentucky at night, a Mark Stoops team. That's a physical game. That's a very physical team, so there's never an easy week on the road in the SEC.”

The future figures to be interesting.

How the committee looks at schools like Georgia who plays a loaded schedule is something else Brooks will watch.

“We’ve had a number of years where we played ten power five opponents we have the eight in SEC and we've got Georgia Tech every year And we've gone out and played neutral sites against Clemson, Oregon. We've been on a home-and-home with Notre Dame. We've got future ones scheduled out there, and that's why we schedule those games because we want big game atmospheres. Coach (Kirby) Smart is never backed down from those opportunities because he believes iron sharpens iron, makes us better. But we've got to evaluate that year to year always and we look at that and hopefully what we're going see is the committee and if they’re going to put value in those big games and especially those big wins.”

Brooks said he’ll be watching closely.

“You would just hope that When you look at our schedule as a whole and you look at the eight Conference games, especially when you look at going on the road against top opponents like Ole Miss, Alabama, and Texas getting a victory at No. 3 Texas and then neutral sites versus Clemson in Florida and then stepping out playing a Georgia Tech,” Brooks said. “You just hope that that's taken into consideration when all the evaluations are made.”