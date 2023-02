Chidera Uzo-Diribe has his work cut out for him in the 2024 class.

In his first full cycle as Georgia's outside linebackers coach, Uzo-Diribe landed a pair of 2023 five-stars in Samuel M'Pemba and Damon Wilson. He also helped the Bulldogs land Rivals100 defensive end Gabriel Harris.

Following up that class is no easy task. But Uzo-Diribe is already at work targeting prospects such as four-star Jordan Ross to keep Georgia's outside linebacker pipeline strong.