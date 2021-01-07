In the days leading up to last week’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, middle linebacker Nakobe Dean was asked what it meant getting nose guard Jordan Davis back for last Friday’s game.

After injuring his right elbow two months earlier at Kentucky, the North Carolina native made was about to make his first appearance since that Oct. 31 contest.

“Oh, yeah, [Davis] makes it a world easier for me. He eats up them double-teams, everything like that. He takes pride in it,” Dean said. “Also, he just doesn’t do it as his job, he takes pride eating up double-teams, making sure I'm free. He comes to the sideline, asks me all the time, what is it looking like? Are they getting in my face, everything like that? It’s great to have him back.”

Dean will get to enjoy that feeling once again next fall.

On Thursday, Davis took to Twitter to announce that he’s coming back for his senior year.