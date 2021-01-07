Jordan Davis returning is huge for the Bulldogs
In the days leading up to last week’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, middle linebacker Nakobe Dean was asked what it meant getting nose guard Jordan Davis back for last Friday’s game.
After injuring his right elbow two months earlier at Kentucky, the North Carolina native made was about to make his first appearance since that Oct. 31 contest.
“Oh, yeah, [Davis] makes it a world easier for me. He eats up them double-teams, everything like that. He takes pride in it,” Dean said. “Also, he just doesn’t do it as his job, he takes pride eating up double-teams, making sure I'm free. He comes to the sideline, asks me all the time, what is it looking like? Are they getting in my face, everything like that? It’s great to have him back.”
Dean will get to enjoy that feeling once again next fall.
On Thursday, Davis took to Twitter to announce that he’s coming back for his senior year.
I’ll See Y’all In Charlotte... 🐶#NeighborhoodHero#UnfinishedBusiness pic.twitter.com/AFLKZPAKlI— Jord9n D9vis (@jordanxdavis99) January 7, 2021
It cannot be underscored how big Davis’ decision is and what it means for the Bulldogs.
Nose tackles who go 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds do not grow on trees, and Davis figures to be one of the best in the SEC for 2021.
With his ability to take on double team, it helps free up linebackers like Dean to make plays, as they have one less blocker to worry about or who can climb to their spot on the field.
Davis’ decision also means the Bulldogs’ defensive line will return nearly intact, only losing senior defensive end Malik Herring, who elected not to take advantage of the NCAA’s blanket waiver to return for another year.
However, fellow senior Devonte Wyatt did.
Wyatt announced earlier this week that he would be returning for another year, and figures to team with Davis, sophomore Jalen Carter, end Travon Walker and tackle Nazir Stackhouse, players who could help make up one of the better defensive lines in the conference.
“Yeah, there's a difference when 99 is on the field no doubt,” defensive coordinator Dan Lanning said. “Jordan makes us a much better defense.”