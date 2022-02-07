Jimothy Lewis recaps Junior Day visit to Athens

Just two years ago as an eighth-grader, Class of 2024 offensive tackle Jimothy Lewis was only 6-foot-2 and played on the defensive line. As a sophomore this past season, the Mississippi product has grown five inches and played offensive tackle for the first time.

With a combination of his growth spurt and work ethic, Lewis has compiled an impressive list of Power Five offers including Florida, Michigan, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. Last weekend he had the opportunity to take his first Junior Day visit to the University of Georgia.

"The visit was amazing. It was an incredible experience being at the home of the National Champs and one of the top schools in the nation," Lewis said. "I was able to get a quick tour of the campus including the dorms, educational facilities, and even the football locker room."

The 6-foot-7, 303-pound offensive lineman raved about the facilities.

"The facilities were top of the line and state of the art. The weight room was mind-blowing," Lewis said. "This was the first junior day that I have attended. It was the best visit that I have had because I got a chance to visit and see the whole school. I got the full tour."

Lewis does not have a verbal offer from the Bulldogs as of yet but was able to talk with both Kirby Smart and Matt Luke. The tackle from Madison Ridge Academy could have an opportunity to earn that this summer.

"I was given an invitation to Georgia's Big Dawg Camp this summer and told I would be competing against the best defensive line recruits in the nation," Lewis said. "I really need and look forward to the challenge."

Several aspects stood out on the visit but there was one thing in particular.

"The best part of the visit was taking a photo with the Nation Championship Trophy. It gave me a feeling that excellence lives here," Lewis said. "Also, doing the photoshoot and putting on the uniform. It give me an unreal feeling and the staff was so supportive."