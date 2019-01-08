It appears that defensive coordinator won’t be the only position Kirby Smart has to fill for the 2019 campaign.

Tuesday night, sources confirmed to UGASports that Co-offensive coordinator Jim Chaney is expected to accept an offer to become the offensive coordinator at Tennessee.

Among the potential replacements, head coach Kirby Smart is believed to be keeping an eye on fellow co-offensive coordinator James Coley, who could be under consideration to replace Chaney, although nothing is final and other candidates could be vetted. Chaney just completed his third year with the Bulldogs and who’s offense has ranked among the leaders nationally in several categories.

Last year, the Bulldogs ranked second in the SEC in scoring offense at 37.9 points per game, fifth in total offense (465.7 yards per game), first in rushing offense (238.8 yards) and eighth in passing offense (226.9)

A 33-year coaching veteran and a veteran of the SEC, Chaney will be making his second stop with the Volunteers from 2009 to 2012, ultimately serving as the interim head coach in 2012.

