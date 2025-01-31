Jeff Foxworthy recaps the Georgia fan experience of 2024

Foxworthy Don't Lie!
Legendary comedian and massive Georgia football fan Jeff Foxworthy joined Brent Rollins and Dayne Young to recap Georgia's 2024 season. Foxworthy explained why it was a "frustrating" watch for Georgia fans and why he has much optimism for the future of Georgia football.
He also shares what he did at halftime of the SEC Championship that may have helped change Georgia's fate.
WATCH
LISTEN
Subscribe to our Youtube channel.
You can find our podcasts on: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.