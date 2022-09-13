There’s an old sports cliché that goes something like this: It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the amount of fight in the dog.

Say hello to Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, the former Baldwin standout may not possess quite the size one is accustomed to seeing from someone at the Star spot in Georgia's defense.

Although there’s much he’s still learning about the position, when it comes to physicality and toughness, Bullard has plenty to spare.

“It all starts with your mindset,” Bullard said after practice Tuesday. “In football, everybody comes in all different shapes and sizes. You’ve got 5-foot-10 quarterbacks, you’ve got 5-8 receivers, 6-7 defensive ends … a lot of it is mindset. You can’t go into a game feeling shy and timid. You can’t be shy of contact.”

It’s that kind of energy and passion that’s made Bullard a favorite of head coach Kirby Smart and the huge reason he’s started both of Georgia’s opening two games.

“I think Javon, he'll tell you, he probably had some first-game jitters like the other guys. And a couple of times where he didn't get lined up right, maybe didn't have his eyes in the right place. He plays really hard. He plays really physical,” Smart said. “He's going to continue to get matched up on some big guys. He's got to play big for a guy that's not a real big size. But he's another guy that doesn't back down from contact. And works really hard every day. He gives you everything he's got. And he's a starter I think on every special team too, which is a credit to the way he plays.”

When asked what allows him to play bigger than physical stats may indicate, Bullard smiled.

“It's confidence. You’re out there with your brothers, you’re out there with your blood, sweat and tears,” he said. “It gives you confidence, a sense of calmness. The preparation we get at practice makes the game so much easier.”

Fellow sophomore Jamon Dumas-Johnson has seen Bullard’s development firsthand.

As a freshman, Bullard played in 14 of 15 games, mostly on special teams, although he did contribute 12 stops, six coming against Charleston Southern in the next-to-last regular season game of the year.

“Javon is someone you definitely look to as a leader. He’s a small guy, but he plays like he’s 6-3,” Dumas-Johnson said. “He’s confident, but he’s very good at the same time,” Dumas-Johnson said. “He brings energy, he’s powerful, he brings it every day in practice, and you see it throughout the games.”

Smart wasn’t kidding. Bullard starts on every special teams, the only player on the Bulldogs able to make that claim.

“Football is football. Anytime you get to step on the field and showcase your skills, that’s an opportunity so you need to make the best of it,” Bullard said. “I’m on every special teams. I’m the type of guy who doesn’t want to leave the field. Here at Georgia, we pride ourselves on special teams, and I do, too.”