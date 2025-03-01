Jared Wilson on the brutal gauntlet he faced at Georgia

INDIANAPOLIS – When Jared Wilson looks back at the early part of his career at Georgia, memories of going against Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis are still etched firmly in his mind.

“Oof,” Wilson said during Saturday’s Media Session at the NFL Combine. “My freshman and sophomore years … man.”

The projected top center in April’s NFL Draft recalled that neither encounter went particularly well.

“I remember one of my first reps in practice with J.D. It was like an inside zone to the left, and I just got stonewalled. He just drove me back,” Wilson said. “I was just like, wow, so this is college.”

Trying to maintain some semblance of stability against Carter proved even more perilous.

“With J.C., you just couldn't block him. It didn't matter what you tried to do, you couldn't block him. There's nothing else to say other than that, you just can't block him,” Wilson said, stating what NFL offensive lines are quickly learning for themselves. “With him, it’s the combination of both quickness and the power that comes behind it, man. He comes off that ball. It might look like he comes off slow, but he's coming with power, his quickness, moving side to side. That famous club … when he throws that arm, and it hits your shoulder pad, you're going to go flying two gaps over.”

But Wilson wouldn’t trade those opportunities for anything.

“You've got to have that passion to play at UGA or you're going to get your butt kicked every single day in practice,” Wilson said. “That’s the standard at Georgia.”

Wilson believes that standard will serve him well in the NFL.

It appears he could also have the opportunity to play more than one position. Although Wilson said most teams are looking at him as a center, the fact that he can also slide over to guard makes him even more attractive to teams.

“Yeah, some teams are looking at me as a guard as well, which I really like,” he said. “Some people say I'm just one-dimensional as a center, but no, I came into UGA as a guard. I can definitely play guard and willing to do anything to help the team win.”

Interest in Wilson certainly appears high.

Wilson said he’s interviewed with teams including Seattle, Cincinnati, the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams, Dallas, Philadelphia, Green Bay, and Baltimore.

Others are sure to follow before Wilson leaves Indianapolis Sunday night.

“If I had a preference, I’d say inside zone,” said Wilson when asked what blocking scheme he’d prefer to play. “It's just so fun moving my feet, going square over, securing the gap, bumping over, getting square up on the linebacker and getting physical with him.”

During his interview, Wilson thanked his mom for her sacrifices in helping him get to this point in his career.

“She sacrificed so much when I was born, man,” he said. ‘Growing up, especially me and my little brothers … I've got three little brothers that aren't very little, but they're little brothers in age. She just, man, I can't say enough about her. She's my backbone. She’s definitely the reason that I'm here.”

Of course, his lessons at Georgia also significantly made him the player he feels he is today.

“It’s because of the way we do it; the standard is a standard, and it doesn't change for anyone. If you want to develop, go to UGA; it's the best place to be,” Wilson said. “It’s about the way you work, and the mental toughness that you've got to have, and you'll eventually, over time, will develop. It's going against so many great players in practice like Trayvon Walker, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Robert Beal, great linebackers, Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean. The list goes on and on and on. It forces you to develop, especially being out there in practice. You've got no choice.”