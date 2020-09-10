Todd Gurley and Keith Marshall, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield.

Combinations like those have helped Georgia earn the moniker Running Back U.

Junior running back James Cook is quite aware of the history. He is also anxious to help keep the tradition alive. Along with teammate Zamir White, hope to make a little history on their own.

“Zamir and me are like brothers,” Cook said during a Zoom call with reporters Thursday afternoon. “Whatever he does, I compliment him, just try to encourage him and every time I do something, he encourages me. We’re just looking to be the best version of us that we can be.”

Running backs coach Dell McGee has high hopes for the pair, who along with Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards, give the Bulldogs what once again looks to be a deep running back corps.

“We definitely have two older guys with Zamir [White] and James Cook who provide a lot of leadership to the room, and they bring a lot of experience,” McGee said. “They are definitely two guys that complement one another. From a standpoint of understanding the offense and learning offense the fastest, they've kind of propelled themselves in that regard.

“We’re still in the process of developing and seeing where all the guys are going fit, so nothing has been decided yet, but I really like our room. .... my process, is making sure that all our guys are ready to run the football and protect the quarterback when their numbers are called.”

For the first time in his three years at Georgia, Cook is expected to play a more integral role than he has so far.

Although Cook comes in with 72 carries for 472 yards and 24 career catches for 221 yards, he has never really had the chance to show what he could do as a featured tailback.

Under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who has stressed the need to get the ball to best his playmakers in space, that’s expected to change.

“It’s easy to be excited, just getting out there,” Cook said. “We’re learning different things, and out there doing the best we can.”

When he spoke to the media two weeks ago, Monken said he’s been impressed.

“Zamir has had a tremendous off-season,” Monken said. “But so, has James Cook.”

Listed at 190 pounds on Georgia’s football website, Cook suggested he’s gotten even bigger than that.

“I’ve gained a lot of weight,” he said. “I’ve worked hard in the off-season getting my body in tip-top shape. I’m ready to go.”

That includes being used in whatever role that Monken sees fit. Whatever he can complement White and the other backs do is fine with him.

“We’re always going to be an RBU team,” Cook said. “We’re going to be able to run the ball.”