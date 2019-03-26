So, who’s Georgia’s most improved offensive lineman in the eyes of head coach Kirby Smart?

Look no further than sophomore Jamaree Salyer.

Originally though to be a candidate at center and left guard, the former Pace Academy standout has actually seen much of his time on the right side of the offensive line—seeing action at both right tackle and right guard.

Smart has been thoroughly impressed.

Speaking after Georgia’s fourth day of spring practice, Smart singled out the 6-foot-4, 325-pounder for the work he’s seen thus far.

“The biggest jump has been that guy. You kept waiting on it, because you knew he was a really talented player. But I haven't seen the Jamaree I've seen this spring, I didn't see that at all last fall,” Smart said. “He's challenging some guys. He's making other guys work hard. I didn't know if the guy could be a right tackle. He's gone out at tackle and played well. He's gone out at right guard and played well. He goes to center and blocks Jordan Davis, and you start going, 'Who is that? That's Jamaree!' 'Well, who's the guard?' 'It's Jamaree.' So Jamaree has done some good things. We gave him some looks today with the 1s, and we'll continue to do that if he continues to play well.”

A former five-star performer, Salyer played in all 14 games for the Bulldogs last fall, but wasn’t quite able to break into the starting lineup.

Although he’s still working mostly second team, Smart seemed to indicate Salyer is ready to take on much more responsibility.

“I'd say he is, after three or four practices, our most improved offensive lineman. Now it's not center,” Smart said. “He's working at center some, but he's working at right tackle and right guard (mainly) and, let me tell you something, he's played quick.”