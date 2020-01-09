Four-star defensive back Jalen Kimber arrived in Athens on Monday, as part of Georgia's early enrolling freshmen for the Class of 2020 after playing his final high school game in Alamodome. He was part of the east squad for the Adidas All-American Bowl.

It was clear in San Antonio that the 6-foot, 167-pound corner is ready for the next chapter of his life.

“I’m real excited. I’m excited to go in this spring and prove why I’m there," Kimber said. "I want to earn a spot and just start the grind. I want to get bigger, faster, learn the playbook, and get to know all the guys so they can trust me. That way, when I do get on the field, they know I’m here.”

He wants fans to know the same.

“Go Dawgs. Be ready. I’m coming,” he said in his final message before enrolling.