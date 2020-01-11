Jalen Carter breaks down his decision to sign with Georgia
ORLANDO - Rivals250 defensive tackle Jalen Carter had very little drama during his recruiting process. The No. 143 nationally-rated prospect found his home in May of 2019 and never looked back.Cart...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news