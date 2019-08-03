"Attention to detail" is a phrase one hears quite a lot when talking to members of the Georgia football team.

That’s certainly true when it comes to quarterback Jake Fromm.

Fromm’s first two years as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback have certainly seen their share of highlights. If you believe the pundits, he enters his junior campaign primed for his best season yet.

But as Fromm is quick to attest, there’s still plenty of work he needs to get done, and details to iron out.

“I was talking to one of our coaches, and there’s some detail in the play-action run game, in the run game, in the pass game, things like what can I do around the pocket, how can I be quicker twitch, and be able to make throws whether it’s off balance in the run or in the pocket,” Fromm said. “There’s a lot I still need to do.”

Such as?

“It’s details with handing the ball off, what am I doing with my off-hand, how can I get my head around quicker to see the defense when I’ve turned my back to the ball,” Fromm said. “There’s so many little things in football that people don’t think about.”

Fromm, however, does.

There are times he doesn’t like what he sees. Perfection demands that’s the route he takes.

“It’s just what I see from myself in practice,” Fromm said. “I’m clicking through, I’m watching myself, and I’m like 'I just don’t like that.’ I’m watching Drew Brees, I’m watching Tom Brady, and I’m like they don’t do that, why am I doing that?”

When reminded that THEY are Drew Brees and Tom Brady, Fromm didn’t blink.

“They are,” Fromm said. “I’ve got to strive to be somebody.”

Head coach Kirby Smart’s just glad Fromm’s on his side.

“Well, I’m glad we've got him. I mean, Jake's a good football player. He's smart and does a lot of good things from a leadership standpoint. He has tremendous energy in meetings, and his enthusiasm rubs off on people, his confidence does,” Smart said. “It’s comforting to know you've got a guy who has that much experience, and that's a luxury because you don't always get that in this league.

Building chemistry with what in many respects is a brand-new receiving corps is also tops on Fromm’s agenda.

“We had plenty of reps in the summer, and we’re trying to get as many as we can here in practice and camp.

“Those guys are ready to make plays just like anybody else is,” Fromm said. “They’re excited, and I’m pumped, too. This is my third go-around at it (camp), and I’m excited to see what those guys can do.”

Fromm certainly likes what he’s seen.

Miami transfer Lawrence Cager brings great size (6-5, 220), and together with Matt Landers (6-5, 200), Tommy Bush (6-5, 195), and freshman George Pickens (6-3, 190), the fact he’s got so many tall targets figures to make his job that much easier.

At least that’s the hope.

“It’s a lot more fun. I can miss in different places,” Fromm said. “We’ve got height, and that puts stress on defenses, and whatever kind of package we can do to kind of mix it up, it’s going to help our offense.”

That’s not all.

Despite some overall inexperience at tight end, the plan is for the position to be very involved in the passing game, along with the backs, where D’Andre Swift, Brian Herrien, and James Cook have already shown they know what to do once they get it in their hands.

“They bring explosiveness,” Fromm said. “They’re guys you can throw the ball three yards in the backfield to, and they can take it to the house for seven. Anytime we have those kinds of guys in our arsenal on offense, it’s incredible and really fun to play with, and for Coach (James) Coley and myself to make sure we get those guys the ball and the amount of touches those guys need.”