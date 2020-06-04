Jake Fromm apologizes for 'elite white people' text
A text exchange from over a year ago, featuring racially-insensitive wording, sent by former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm surfaced on Thursday.
Dated March 16, 2019, Fromm’s text messaging included “guns are good” and “just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha.”
Shortly after images of Fromm’s texts were posted online, the current Buffalo Bills quarterback apologized on Twitter that he was remorseful for the exchange.
“I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words ‘elite white people’ in a text message conversation,” Fromm tweeted. “Although I never meant to imply that I am an ‘elite white person,’ as stated later in the conversation, there’s no excuse for that word choice and sentiment. While it was poor, my heart is not. Now, more than ever, is the time for support and togetherness and I stand against racism 100%.”
The Bills later released a statement of their own.
The #Bills statement on rookie QB Jake Fromm and the text messages from 2019 made public earlier. pic.twitter.com/l9WaWAxsYl— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 4, 2020
In response to Fromm, current Jacksonville Jaguar Terry Godwin, who was a teammate of his at Georgia from 2017-2018 (and had tweeted just once in the last five months), tweeted on Thursday afternoon: “This is showing everybody’s TRUE side. Even from a guy like Drew Brees and Georgia's very own Jake Fromm. I’ve lost all respect for both of these people.”
In addition, current Georgia linebacker Monty Rice, a fellow signee with Fromm in the Bulldogs’ 2017 incoming class, tweeted on Thursday afternoon: “Aye Jake this [explicit] ain’t it!”
In three seasons at Georgia (2017-2019), Fromm completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 78 career touchdowns—both marks ranking second all time in school history. A fifth-round selection, Fromm was the No. 167 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.