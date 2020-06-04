A text exchange from over a year ago, featuring racially-insensitive wording, sent by former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm surfaced on Thursday. Dated March 16, 2019, Fromm’s text messaging included “guns are good” and “just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha.”

Shortly after images of Fromm’s texts were posted online, the current Buffalo Bills quarterback apologized on Twitter that he was remorseful for the exchange. “I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words ‘elite white people’ in a text message conversation,” Fromm tweeted. “Although I never meant to imply that I am an ‘elite white person,’ as stated later in the conversation, there’s no excuse for that word choice and sentiment. While it was poor, my heart is not. Now, more than ever, is the time for support and togetherness and I stand against racism 100%.” The Bills later released a statement of their own.

The #Bills statement on rookie QB Jake Fromm and the text messages from 2019 made public earlier. pic.twitter.com/l9WaWAxsYl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 4, 2020

In response to Fromm, current Jacksonville Jaguar Terry Godwin, who was a teammate of his at Georgia from 2017-2018 (and had tweeted just once in the last five months), tweeted on Thursday afternoon: “This is showing everybody’s TRUE side. Even from a guy like Drew Brees and Georgia's very own Jake Fromm. I’ve lost all respect for both of these people.”

This is showing everybody’s TRUE side. Even from a guy like Drew Brees and Georgia very own Jake Fromm 🤦🏾‍♂️. I’ve lost all respect for both of these people #blm✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 — Cinco🎒 (@TerryGodwin_4) June 4, 2020