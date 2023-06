Jahkeem Stewart was a 6-foot-4, 330-pound seventh grader when Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott began recruiting him. Stewart has worked hard to transform his body since that point and is now a lean yet imposing edge defender. Stewart returned to Athens for a prospect camp and workout today. He weighed 267 pounds, while standing 6-foot-6.

Stewart shared with UGASports what was different about this trip to Athens, his sixth.