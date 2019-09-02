Georgia will be without wide receiver Kearis Jackson for a few weeks after he broke some bones in his hand during Saturday’s win over Vanderbilt.

Head coach Kirby Smart made the announcement during Monday's press conference previewing Murray State.

"He's got a couple of different breaks and he's going to be out for a little while," Smart said. "We should have him back in a club shortly, but we don't know how long he's going to be out ... maybe three to four weeks ... but it will be week to week once we get him back. So, he's going to get it repaired and get him back as soon as we can."

Jackson suffered the injury in the fourth quarter after catching a 32-yard pass from Jake Fromm, before fumbling the ball at the Commodore 4-yard line after taking after a hit from linebacker Feleti Afemui. According to Smart, Jackson’s injury took place as a result of the hit.

The former Peach County star was credited with two catches for 31 yards, after catching one for negative yards earlier in the contest.

Jackson actually opened Saturday's game ahead of Demetris Robertson, who accounted for 52 total yards (29 receiving, 23 receiving and one touchdown).

With Jackson out, freshman Dominick Blaylock is expected to move up a spot on the depth chart behind Robertson.