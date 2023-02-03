MOBILE, Ala. – So, you think kicking in front of a bunch of NFL scouts can be nerve-wracking? Try kicking in practice every day in front of Kirby Smart.

Former Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny joked that both can be fairly difficult.

“Kicking in front of the scouts is kind of like kicking in front of Kirby who is on a microphone, there’s just as much pressure, maybe even a little less sometimes,” Podlesny said. “I just tell myself I’ve been here before, I’ve done it before, in front of 93,000 fans in Sanford Stadium, so why can’t I do it in front of some scouts?”

Nevertheless, kicking in front of Smart during any number of the Bulldogs’ intense practice sessions can sometimes fray the nerves.

“It’s not so much the yelling, but the hat. He’d always take the visor off and just kind of throw it at me,” Podlesny laughed. “That would get me.”

Turns out, it was probably good training.

When talking to scouts and coaches from the 32 NFL teams attending this week’s Senior Bowl, one of the biggest questions Podlesny receives is how he handles pressure. Does he get nervous?

“They don’t ask specifically about the big kicks, but the adversity you’ve faced and what pressure you’ve faced, what situations you’ve had, whether it’s football-related or not,” Podlesny said. “They want to know how I deal with it, whether it’s a low point, whether it’s a high point in my career. How I get through that is a big thing for them.”