Jack Gowen born to close
No. 14 Georgia at No. 20 LSU
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.
WHEN: Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 29-12, 11-7; LSU 27-13, 10-8
STARTING PITCHERS: Friday - Nolan Crisp (1-1, 3.77) vs RH Ma’Khail Hilliard (4-0, 3.64); Saturday - Jonathan Cannon (7-1, 1.55) vs RH Blake Money (2-3, 4.53); Sunday - Liam Sullivan (3-2, 5.27) vs TBA.
TV/RADIO: SEC Network+; Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Jeff Dantzler, David Johnston)
To find an example on Georgia’s baseball team of perseverance and someone willing to complete a journey to reach his ultimate destination, senior Jack Gowen would be a good start.
Baseball can be an unforgiving sport, and Gowen has certainly endured this share of ups and downs earlier in his career. However, the Folkston native kept his focus and, entering this weekend’s series at LSU, is one of the top closers in the SEC.
His eight saves rank second in the conference behind Auburn’s Blake Burkhalter, while fashioning one of the best seasons (1-0, 1.57 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 23 innings) for the Bulldogs in recent years.
“It’s taken some time and a lot of hard work through ups and downs, failures and success,” Gowen said. “This year, there’s no guarantee ever, but this year has been going good. I’m just trying to keep the same process, the same mindset, the same preparation, keep going and keep working hard so every opportunity I get, I’m ready.”
In a season where Georgia’s pitching hasn’t always been the most consistent, Gowen has been the rock on the back end.
It’s one of the many reasons he, along with outfielder Ben Anderson, were voted co-captains.
“His first two and a half years, he wasn’t really successful. About halfway through last year is when it started to click. He kind of figured it out, gained confidence, and ever since then, he believes when he goes out there, he can get the big out,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “He wants the ball, he wants the moment, and our guys believe in him.”
As a freshman, Gowen’s first year as a Bulldog did not go exactly as planned. An ERA of 9.35 in nine appearances did not exactly strike confidence.
However, after some work with pitching coach Sean Kenny to alter his arm slot, Gowen finally started to find the consistency he’d need to become one of the best closers in the league.
“I knew they hoped I would turn into a closer a lot quicker that I have. It’s been a journey, it’s hard. There’s going to be failure, Gowen said. “It’s just about how you respond, how many times you can get back up and keep going, how many times can you find a positive outcome or a positive mindset during bad times. I’m just really thankful for how it’s going so far.”
There’s nothing fancy about the way Gowen goes about his business.
Armed with a fastball that registers as high as 94 mph, the former Charlton County standout has also gained consistency with his curve.
“I’m not smart enough to figure out the physics, but I know his ball just jumps, just like Jaden Woods and Max DeJong. They’ve got balls that rise up, and once they were able to see that, Coach Kenny said this is who we need you to be. Jack bought into it, that’s who he is. He throws 93-94 at the top of that zone,” Stricklin said. “But what he’s also been able to do is land his breaking ball. His breaking ball is so, so much difference than his fastball. He’s got a big, big break on it and he’s landing it for a strike. Now, hitters just can’t think fastball only.”
The closer’s role is one Gowen loves to fill.
Unlike many college hurlers, Gowen said he never truly considered himself starter material. It had nothing to do with arm talent.
Gowen just felt his personality lent more to being a pitcher to finish off games. So far, he’s been proven correct.
“I really feed off the guys in front of me. The mindset is every pitch counts,” he said. “With every pitch it can change a game. These are really important pitches in really important spots, high leverage spots, and you’ve really got to be on your game and focus in.
You just throw every pitch with no regret. This is my best versus his best, and here it is. I’m going to give you everything I’ve got and just hope that it works out.”
More often than not, it does.
Although he’s allowed three home runs, Gowen has surrendered just 10 hits in his 23 innings. Of his eight saves, two came during last weekend’s series victory at Alabama.
“I always wanted to be in the back end,” Gowen said. “I knew that my mindset, my mentality and the way I threw the ball, would allow me to do that.”
NOTE: Shortstop Cole Tate (leg) traveled with the team this week to LSU, but will not play, according to Stricklin. It’s hoped he will be back for next week’s home series against Vanderbilt.