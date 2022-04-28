Jack Gowen born to close

To find an example on Georgia’s baseball team of perseverance and someone willing to complete a journey to reach his ultimate destination, senior Jack Gowen would be a good start.

Baseball can be an unforgiving sport, and Gowen has certainly endured this share of ups and downs earlier in his career. However, the Folkston native kept his focus and, entering this weekend’s series at LSU, is one of the top closers in the SEC.

His eight saves rank second in the conference behind Auburn’s Blake Burkhalter, while fashioning one of the best seasons (1-0, 1.57 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 23 innings) for the Bulldogs in recent years.

“It’s taken some time and a lot of hard work through ups and downs, failures and success,” Gowen said. “This year, there’s no guarantee ever, but this year has been going good. I’m just trying to keep the same process, the same mindset, the same preparation, keep going and keep working hard so every opportunity I get, I’m ready.”

In a season where Georgia’s pitching hasn’t always been the most consistent, Gowen has been the rock on the back end.

It’s one of the many reasons he, along with outfielder Ben Anderson, were voted co-captains.

“His first two and a half years, he wasn’t really successful. About halfway through last year is when it started to click. He kind of figured it out, gained confidence, and ever since then, he believes when he goes out there, he can get the big out,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “He wants the ball, he wants the moment, and our guys believe in him.”