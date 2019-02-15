It’s finally official.

One of the worst-kept secrets in Athens became official Friday when it was learned that outside linebackers coach Dan Lanning is indeed Georgia’s new defensive coordinator.

The decision was revealed via an open records request made by the media, including UGASports.

Lanning will make $750,000, up from the $325,000 he made last season.

Other salaries were also released.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach James Coley will make $950,000, up from $850,000, just ahead of offensive line coach Sam Pittman who added the title of Associate head coach and had his salary increased from $825,000 to $900,000.

Running backs coach Del McGee is now Georgia’s run game coordinator and received a $100,000 raise that will pay him $650,000, with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton earning $550,00, up from $375,000.

Inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann added the title of co-defensive coordinator to his resume and will make $550,000, up from $325,000 while defensive line coach Tray Scott went from $420,000 to $470,000. Special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, meanwhile, is getting a $25,000 raise and will make $325,000.

The $300,000 salary paid to new tight ends coach Todd Hartley and the $600,000 paid to new secondary coach Charlton Warren were previously reported.