Right tackle Isaiah Wilson drew a few chuckles when asked what the biggest difference in his body is now, compared to when he first arrived in Athens two summers ago.

“My arms are bigger, my legs are bigger, my stomach is smaller. That’s how we did that one,” smiled Wilson, who, if you didn’t know, is one of the more gregarious players on the Georgia team.

Wilson’s not kidding.

When he first moved to Athens from Brooklyn, there were obviously a few adjustments that the former five-star had to make.

The 6-foot-7 Wilson has always been a big man, but his weight wasn’t always as proportioned as it is today. That’s obviously no longer the case.

With strength coach Scott Sinclair and team nutritionists keeping Wilson under their collective eye, the redshirt sophomore feels he’s finally reaching his performance peak.

Turns out the food he now has to eat isn’t bad, either.

“I love salad. I didn’t like salad at first, but now a good Chicken Caesar salad--I’m a big fan of that,” Wilson said. “Throw a few pecans in there, some fruit, and it’s a great day.”

Listed as a svelte 345 pounds, Wilson laughed that he gets through the stifling Georgia heat a lot better than he used to.

“It was definitely an adjustment, but it’s a lot better for me now,” he said. “I know what to expect out there in the heat now, so it’s a lot better.”

Also, his understanding of the game is obviously much different than when he first arrived.

After redshirting in 2017, Wilson was the only Bulldog lineman to start all 14 games that he played in--all at right tackle, which will be his home again come fall.

“I’ve become a student of the game,” Wilson said. “I can see what happens before it happens, I can see the blitzes before they come. I can read my keys and know what to do before the ball is even snapped.”

Wilson figures to a key piece to what--at least on paper--figures to be one of the better offensive lines around.

He certainly believes so.

“We have a very high ceiling here, we have tons and tons of talent from the ones to the twos, the threes. Everybody on the O-line,” Wilson said. “There’s a ton of talent in the room.”