Is Rivals100 RB Cody Brown close to finalizing his official visit list?
Have four schools emerged as favorites for one of the top running backs in the 2021 class, Cody Brown?The 6-foot, 211 pound running back at Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview is not ready to say he has true fa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news