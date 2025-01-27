Is Georgia's offense predictable? Take the quiz

One criticism of Georgia's offense is that it is too predictable.
So, we are putting the predictability to the test and letting the Georgia fans try to identify the play result based on a scenario.
There are a few caveats:
- The answer options are play results and not play calls. We don't know exactly what play was called. Or if it was changed at the line.
- Factors like the flow of a game, personnel, and defensive calls could alter your guess. We cannot list all those variables.
- These are games within the last two seasons. You have seen these plays in recent memory
Answers are at the bottom of this article.
1) Early lead vs. Kentucky
TEAM: 2023 Georgia
OPPONENT: Kentucky
SCORE: Georgia leads 14-0
CLOCK: 15:00, 2nd QTR
DOWN & DISTANCE: 2nd and 12 (ball is at the Georgia 15-yard line)
OTHER NOTES: Georgia’s time of possession in the first quarter was 9:16. It passed for 146 yards and ran for 37 yards.
A) Inside zone run with Daijun Edwards
B) Screen pass to Dillon Bell
C) Jet sweep to Brock Bowers
D) Curl route to Rara Thomas
E) Deep shot to Arian Smith