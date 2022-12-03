ATLANTA -- Some game-changing plays are easier to identify than others.

Such was the case on Saturday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as Georgia faced LSU for the SEC crown. The first half of the game featured a pair of unique plays that helped Georgia to its first SEC title since 2017.

The first came late in the first quarter. LSU attempted a field goal, but Georgia defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse blocked the kick.

Then the real chaos began.

As the Bulldogs celebrated, a couple of players ventured near the ball. That group included senior safety Christopher Smith.

"That's a scenario we go over a lot," Smith said. "We know the ball was past the line of scrimmage, we had an opportunity to be able to pick it up. I was waiting for the go to get it from the sideline."

The moment seemed frozen in time. Smith hovered over the ball while teammates, including linebacker Smael Mondon, told him to avoid it.

"It was kind of a moment where we kind of locked eyes for a minute, then I saw him just pick it up and start running," Mondon said.

The return went for 96 yards and the first touchdown of Saturday's contest. But it wouldn't have been possible without the attention to detail from the Georgia coaches.

The Bulldogs work on those special situations in practice. Even something as rare as a blocked field goal is covered every couple of weeks.

"We showed him video of guys touching the ball after the block, and the other team gaining possession," Smart said. "But we also say if you can score, go do it. I don't know if you remember last year, we blocked one on Alabama in the national championship game, and Lewis (Cine) or Quay (Walker) about messed it up. They would have gotten the ball. We use that as an example of don't touch it. Chris thought about that. You could see him thinking about that. Then he realized, there's nobody covering. So he went."

Later in the first half, the preparation from Smith and the Bulldogs paid off yet again.

On second-and-12 from their own 23, the Tigers tried to pass. Jayden Daniels fired a shot to Jack Bech, but Smith came flying in to break the pass up.

If it looked familiar, there's a reason for that.

"That's the same play and same exact route that he picked off on Clemson last year," Smart said. "He jumped it. He played it aggressive. He understood what the quarterback's check was. He understood his leverage."

Smith didn't get the interception this time. The ball bounced in the air, off Bech's helmet, caromed off the hands of defensive back Javon Bullard, and finally settled into the arms of linebacker Smael Mondon for an interception.

"I just saw the ball bounce up," Mondon said. "Then it was floating in the air, it was like slow motion. I just grabbed it. When I had the ball, it was like everything was going fast. It didn’t even feel real. It felt like a dream."

There's a saying around the Georgia program that dates back to former defensive coordinator Mel Tucker: "Tips and overthrows, got to get those." Mondon did that. His return to the LSU 22-yard line set up a Bulldog touchdown on the next play.

Those two plays are a good illustration of what makes Georgia such a good program. The extensive preparation is combined with strong execution on the field. Along with many other moments, that pair helps show why the Bulldogs are SEC Champions once again.

"All the coaches kind of know that it’s something can affect the game heavily," tight end Brock Bowers said. "Obviously, it did tonight."