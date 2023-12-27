FORT LAUDERDALE - In just his first year in Athens, CJ Allen's note-taking skills are already the stuff of legend.

Teammates rave about the attention to detail shown by the freshman outside linebacker in meetings. It has helped Allen carve out a big role in his freshman campaign.

"It’s definitely something that only elite guys do," defensive back Kamari Lassiter said. "Only the guys who want to be elite take elite notes. That just shows that you care. That shows that you want to get it right."

Allen has played in every game for the Bulldogs so far in 2023. Even as a rotational player who didn't see the field a ton early in the year, Allen ranks sixth on the team with 35 total tackles.

According to his teammates, Allen's success started in the meeting room months ago.

"When you first get here, speaking up is scary," said safety Malaki Starks, who said Allen reminds him of himself. "You’re in a room with guys who have been there for a few years, they just went back to back, whatever the case may be. As a freshman, no matter where you go, going to college is scary. They really don’t speak up. He was one of the first freshmen I heard. He didn’t know, so he just spoke up. I was like, you know, this guy has confidence. He has no fear."

Allen isn't afraid. He asks his questions whether they're silly or not, according to linebacker Jalon Walker. The end goal is the same - Allen wants clarity on what needs to be done.

Walker also said Allen is the same person every day. There are no ups and downs with the freshman. Allen stays focused through everything that comes his way. In the meeting room, that shows up in his trusty pen and pad that he brings to every session.

"You can see the focus in his eyes writing things down," Walker said. "He just doesn’t take the meeting time that we get mandatory. He takes it outside of the time. He asks questions throughout the day, he asks questions when we don’t even have to be in the football realm. It’s just a great thing to see the student of the game."

With veteran Jamon Dumas-Johnson now transferred to Kentucky, Allen looks to be in line for a start in the Orange Bowl against Florida State. He figures to be a top contender for a permanent starting role next fall as well.

His note-taking skills will continue to help him as he takes on a bigger and bigger role in Athens.

"I think it speaks to his hunger and his want-to of the game," Starks said. "When you look at a guy like CJ, he wants to be deep into the game of football. As a competitor, I love to see that. I think it’s just awesome."