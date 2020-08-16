When Georgia kicks off fall camp on Monday, the Bulldogs will be dealing with some players coming back from injuries.

That includes new quarterbacks Jamie Newman and JT Daniels.

According to head coach Kirby Smart, Daniels is still not cleared to practice since coming off of ACL surgery, while graduate transfer Jamie Newman suffered a foot injury but has since returned.

“Jamie Newman had a mid-foot sprain and was out for a little bit of our summer access period,” Smart said during a Sunday Zoom session with beat writers. “We’re calling it a mini-camp or whatever OTAs. He missed probably half of that. He was not able to work out and do some things. He was mentally there and able to do a lot of things with the team and he’s back now able to do everything.”

Daniels, who transferred to Georgia from Southern Cal, still has a little ways to go.

“He’s been able to take some reps,” Smart said. “He’s been able to throw the ball and do some things, but he’s not completely cleared from the knee yet. He’ll still be in a brace for that.”

Those were not the only updates from Smart.

Although he did not offer details, Smart did confirm that freshman offensive lineman Broderick Jones suffered what he described as a “non-football injury” but is back taking reps and snaps.

“He’s been with us working,” Smart said.”

Unfortunately, wide receiver Dom Blaylock is not.

“He is not completely cleared to practice or play. He is going to have a black shirt on. He’s working out,” Smart said. “He’s not completely cleared yet, but he’s worked really hard. He’s been able to do some straight line running and some workout stuff.”

Smart also revealed that cornerback DJ Daniels missed time over the summer with an ankle injury.

“He’s almost back but this small summer access window that we’ve had ... he wasn’t able to do much during that time,” Smart said. “I wouldn’t say he’s behind because he’s a kid that played a lot of snaps last year. He’ll be back with us kind of full-time starting tomorrow.”

Smart also announced that linebacker Monty Rice continues to practice despite “a little bit of a foot injury,” while linebacker Rian Davis is recovering from a small torn meniscus, confirming a previous report from UGASports.

Tight end Darnell Washington had a small scope on his knee but has since returned.

Smart also confirmed a meniscus repair to freshman wide receiver Arian Smith, who should be back sometimes this season. Yet fellow freshman Kelee Ringo, as reported, is due to miss considerable time following shoulder surgery.