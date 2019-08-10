It’s rare that teams make it through the first week of camp without some injuries. Georgia is no exception.

Following Saturday’s scrimmage, head coach Kirby Smart said that freshman tight end Ryland Goede will miss a few more days.

"He’s got an injury and is not able to practice right now," Smart said. "We think we’ll be able to get Ryland back probably when school starts (Wednesday). We’ll see how he is.”

Smart did not elaborate on the injury, although sources say Goede injured his wrist during a recent practice. It’s the second injury of note for Goede, who had surgery to repair an ACL during his senior year in high school.

Goede is currently battling for playing time at tight end behind Charlie Woerner, John FitzPatrick, Eli Wolf, and fellow freshman Brett Seither.

Wolf missed Thursday’s practice for undisclosed reasons but was back on the field today.

Also missing was backup right end Nate McBride, who was also not spotted during Thursday’s practice.

A standout on special teams, McBride has played in 29 career games and has made 10 tackles.

“Nate’s struggling with an injury," Smart said. "He’s banged up and he was not able to scrimmage today."

Two other players who were out last Thursday--tight end Eli Wolf and offensive lineman Owen Condon--both returned to practice Saturday.

Smart also said that sophomore cornerback Tyson Campbell was (dinged up) during Saturday's scrimmage.



