Georgia will be without nose guard Jordan Davis and defensive tackle Julian Rochester for an undetermined amount of time following their respective injuries in Saturday’s 14-3 win at Kentucky.

According to sources, Davis fractured his elbow in the first half of the game, and will be out indefinitely. Rochester has an injury to his ACL.

As for cornerback Lewis Cine (ankle), linebacker Quay Walker, offensive lineman Ben Cleveland (neck), defensive back Tyrique Stevenson, running back Kenny McIntosh (knee) and wide receiver George Pickens (pec muscle),

their situations should become clearer as the week progresses ahead of Saturday’s game in Jacksonville against Florida.

Safety Richard LeCounte, who was injured Saturday night in a motorcycle accident, is expected to be out for an undetermined amount of time.

“Richard LeCounte was injured in a motor-vehicle accident Saturday evening in Athens. He was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where he was treated in the trauma center. He is still in the hospital for further medical care. His injuries are not life-threatening and a full recovery is expected,” Director of Sports Medicine Ron Courson said in a statement Sunday. “We would like to thank the emergency medical technicians, physicians, nurses, and other medical personnel who helped care for Richard. Richard’s family would also like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during this time.”

Davis’ loss is also a particularly big blow.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound defender was enjoying a banner year at noseguard for the Bulldogs. He was replaced after his injury by senior Devonte Wyatt.

His injury means freshmen Jalen Carter and Nazir Stackhouse could see more action as well.

The Bulldogs held their typical Monday practice, a walk-through with installs and corrections, on Sunday as they team reworked it's normal schedule in order to take Tuesday off to vote.

Head coach Kirby Smart is expected to have more information when he holds his weekly press conference on Zoom with the media at noon.