Right tackle Isaiah Wilson continues to improve after spraining his ankle in practice last week, although, according to Kirby Smart, there’s still no set timetable for his return.

“He’s out of the boot, he’s able to put some pressure on it; he’s going to be doing some underwater and working on some things, but I’ve got no idea,” Smart said during Monday’s press conference. “He may be available this week. I’ve got no idea. It’s going to be wait and see.”

With Wilson out, sophomore Jamaree Salyer made his first start last week at right tackle, with Cade Mays also receiving reps at the position.

Wilson wasn’t the only injury situation Smart addressed.

Cornerback DJ Daniel did not play last week against Murray State, which Smart attributed to an injured hamstring.

It remains unclear if he’ll play Saturday against Arkansas State.

Smart also offered an update on freshman quarterback D’Wan Mathis, who underwent brain surgery to remove a cyst back in May.

Although Mathis has been at practice and taking part in some drills, there’s still no timetable for his return.

“It’s day to day. Every day I ask. Tomorrow I’m going to ask again and hopefully one day he’s going to be cleared and we’re going to be able to take him out and play him,” Smart said. “I don’t have a set timeline, like Week 7 he’s going to be ready. He’s been able to do more each and every week, and we continue to be able to grow that from 7 on 7 to 11 on 11 to scout work to throwing, but he’s not cleared yet.”