A month between games has allowed the Bulldogs to heal ahead of their Sugar Bowl date against Texas.

That includes right guard Ben Cleveland, who appeared to be recovered from the sprained ankle that limited his play the last three games.

Fellow offensive lineman Cade Mays also continues to improve, and according to Smart is cleared and able to play in the bowl.

"Cade is good to go, he's been practicing and same with Ben," Smart said. "Ben is much better than he was."

Smart also said that linebacker D'Andre Walker is dealing with a groin injury but is expected to be OK to play against Texas.

"D'Andre has a groin injury that he suffered in the fourth quarter (against Alabama)," Smart said. "He's not practicing right now but we expect him to be back for the bowl game. He's had this injury before, had the same treatment and returned."

Linebacker Monty Rice is also cleared and good to go.



"Monty practiced the last two days, had good GPS numbers," Smart said. "I won't say he's 100 percent but he's a lot closer to be able to sustain and do more things in practice."

Defensive end David Marshall (foot) remains in a boot and is not expected to play in the Sugar Bowl.



