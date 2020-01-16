Upon the recent announcements of Jamie Newman and Tre’ McKitty transferring to Georgia, UGASports was flooded with questions, including one in particular which was right up my alley: whether the graduate-transfer quarterback and tight end are among the Bulldogs’ all-time “most significant transfers.” “Significant,” meaning how each transfer performed at his school before Georgia? in my opinion, I would have to say so. Still more important is how the transfers will perform at Georgia—something we’ll obviously have to wait and see about. I will say there’s little competition for Newman's addition among all-time Bulldog transfers at his position. There have been only two starting quarterbacks at Georgia who previously played for a Division I program: Steve Rogers (Navy to UGA, 1977) and Greyson Lambert (Virginia to UGA, 2015-2016).As for McKitty, he joins a list of Georgia tight end transfers that includes notables Ben Watson (Duke to UGA, 2001-2003) and Jermaine Wiggins (Marshall to UGA, 1997-1998). With that being said, UGASports determined a Georgia Bulldog all-time transfer team solely based on the individuals’ playing careers at UGA. Notably, the 24-man squad consists of only those who transferred directly from Division I programs. Therefore, this excludes transfers from JUCOs and preparatory schools, along with the handful of pre-WWI transfers who played football at Georgia while attending, say, law school after exhausting their four-year eligibility at a previous college.

Lawrence Cager (left) and J.R. Reed (right) are among Georgia's all-time transfer players.

(Player followed by prior school, seasons played at Georgia) QB- Greyson Lambert (Virginia to UGA, 2015-2016): Say what you will about Lambert, the Virginia transfer went 11-2 as a starting Georgia quarterback—and his career 1:134 ratio of interceptions to pass attempts as a Bulldog (two interceptions in 268 passes) should be an SEC record (yet he’s mysteriously omitted from the conference’s record book). RB- Terrell Davis (Long Beach St. to UGA, 1992-1994): For three years at Georgia, despite playing behind Garrison Hearst for a season, struggling with injuries and perhaps, under-use—Davis rushed for 1,657 yards, averaged 5.2 yards per carry, had five 100-yard rushing games, caught 46 passes, and scored 18 touchdowns. RB- Olandis Gary (Marshall to UGA, 1997-1998): Along with tight end Jermaine Wiggins, Gary followed head coach Jim Donnan from Marshall to Georgia. In two seasons, he rushed for nearly 1,100 yards, including a team-high 698 in 1998, as well as 17 touchdowns. WR- Jimmy Orr (Clemson to UGA, 1955-1957): Orr, who transferred from Wake Forest to Clemson before his move to Georgia, is one of the most gifted Bulldog athletes of all time. Besides leading the SEC in receiving as both a sophomore and senior, he rushed for nearly 300 yards, averaged more than 22 yards per kickoff return and 18 yards per punt return, intercepted a pass on defense, and punted 75 times. WR- Lawrence Cager (Miami, Fla. to UGA, 2019): A valuable, one-season wonder for the Bulldogs, Cager led the team with 15 receptions through the first five games of the 2019 season before suffering an injury. He returned to make 13 combined catches against Florida and Missouri before enduring a season-ending injury. Despite missing five games and the majority of two others, Cager finished second on the squad with 33 receptions for 476 yards. TE- Ben Watson (Duke to UGA, 2001-2003): A member of Coach Mark Richt's first three Bulldog teams, Watson made a combined 65 receptions for 852 yards, and six touchdowns. He earned All-SEC honors as a senior in 2003. OL- Alec Millen (North Carolina to UGA, 1991-1992): Millen was a starting offensive tackle for the Bulldogs in 1991 and 1992, earning first-team All-SEC honors as a senior. OL- Shelly Anderson (SMU to UGA, 1987-1988): One of the few SMU transfers to Georgia following the Mustang football program receiving the “Death Penalty,” Anderson started one game at left tackle for the Bulldogs in 1987 before starting every game at left guard as a senior the next season. OL- Tyler Catalina (Rhode Island to UGA, 2016): A three-year starter at Rhode Island, twice earning all-conference honors, Catalina was Georgia’s starting left tackle his lone season as a Bulldog. OL- Al Francis (Notre Dame to UGA, 1957): A reserve center for Notre Dame in 1955, Francis served the same role at Georgia two years later. OL- George Mrvos (Penn State to UGA, 1987): After a season at Penn State, Mrvos transferred and had to sit out a season, was injured for another, and finally lettered as a backup center in 1987. PK- Todd Peterson (Navy to UGA, 1991-1992): Used sparingly as a placekicker at the Naval Academy in 1988-1989, Peterson was benched as Georgia’s field-goal kicker in 1991, before rebounding by making 13 of 16 field-goal attempts as a senior.

Transfers-turned-standouts at Georgia (L to R): Ben Watson, Rusty Russell, and Cameron Nizialek