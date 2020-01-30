News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-30 14:29:52 -0600') }} football Edit

In His Own Words: New UGA commit Daijun Edwards breaks down his decision

Chad Simmons and Jake Reuse
Rivals.com

New Georgia commit Daijun Edwards is a man of few words. He cares little for the spotlight or that national attention that comes with being a player of his caliber.

He took some time on Thursday, however, to sit down with Rivals.com's Chad Simmons and lay out his path from Moultrie to Athens.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}