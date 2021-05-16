In his own words - Marcus Washington Jr.

“After weighing all my options and everything, Georgia was going to be the best opportunity for me. You look at all the lengthy corners they have training for the NFL right now, plus Coach (Jahmile) Addai and I have a great relationship,” Washington said. “In the SEC at Georgia, you’re going to go against the best of the best.”

His decision comes 20 days after Smart and the Bulldogs offered him a scholarship following his performance in the Rivals Camp stop in Atlanta in April.

That familiarity apparently helped play in Georgia head coach Kirby Smart’s favor. Saturday, Washington Jr, a fast-rising Class of 2023 cornerback, announced he was committing to Georgia.

Not only has he spent his entire life hearing his father, former Bulldog linebacker Marcus Washington, regale him with tales of his college days, but up until five years ago, the entire family called Athens home.

The junior from Grovetown High School could not be more acclimated with the Classic City.

Just because you’re a Georgia football legacy does not always mean you’re as familiar with Athens as Marcus Washington Jr. is.

The fact that he’s going to play at the school his father did from 2005 to 2009 makes his decision even more special.

In an earlier interview with UGASports, Washington Sr. said he was thrilled when his son told him the news.

“That’s my alma mater, man,” Washington Sr. said. “I grew up a Georgia fan when I was a kid, watching the Bulldogs. For me, I got my offer and the next day I committed.”

Washington Jr. did not commit the next day, but he did not wait long, despite advice contrary to what his dad did when he committed 16 years ago.

“He told me before this whole thing started, as long as you’re getting a scholarship to go play football, I don’t care where you go,” Washington Jr. said. “He told me he would always support me and be in my corner.”

Naturally, dad was thrilled when told the news. Junior was four months old when his dad signed with Georgia in 2005 and would actually spend time in the Bulldog locker room with his dad.

“He was pretty excited,” Washington Jr. said. “He told me he was proud, and it was going to be a fun ride at Georgia.”

At 6-foot and 175 pounds, Washington also listed offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina State and UCF.

But the Bulldogs also stood out.

Washington Jr. said Addae, in his first year as Georgia’s secondary coach after coming over West Virginia, is already helping him improve his play.

“He’s always watching film, helping me critique my game in any way shape, form or fashion,” Washington Jr. said. “He’s also helped me learn some tips from NFL teams as well. He’s also a very family-oriented guy; just a pretty cool coach.”

Georgia’s history on defense and philosophy when it comes to the way their cornerbacks play also stood out.

“I think they’re going to be pretty shut down,” Washington Jr. said. “They play a lot of man to man, which I love. I love playing man-to-man corner.”

He also loves the fact that his recruitment is over.

Although other schools may try, Washington Jr. seems as set to become a Bulldogs as one can possibly be.

“It relieves a little bit of stress because I can focus even more on my grades,” he said. “I just need to keep working out in the weight room and doing whatever I need to do to get better.”