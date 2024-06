Georgia didn't have to look very far for one of its 2025 defensive linemen.

Defensive line coach Tray Scott has had his eyes on Christian Garrett for a long time. Playing for Prince Avenue High School in Bogart, Garrett lives just minutes from Athens.

The Rivals250 defensive lineman will be staying home to play his college football. Garrett is the newest commit in Georgia's 2025 class. UGASports takes a look at how we got here.