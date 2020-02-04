For four years, Rodrigo Blankenship was one constant on which Georgia fans could always count. Although some will always berate him for the ones he missed, Blankenship enjoyed one of the best careers of any Georgia kicker, winning the 2019 Groza Award and finishing his career by scoring the most points in Bulldog history (436). Known for his coke-bottle specs, Blankenship became a cult figure of sorts to fans, often receiving the loudest ovation when his name was called during pregame announcements. However, Blankenship is now part of the past. Finding a new placekicker—make that a dependable placekicker—will be a high agenda item for Kirby Smart this spring. Fortunately, there are options:

Brooks Buce worked as Georgia's second-team kicker last fall. (Steffenie Burns)

Brooks Buce Class Height/Weight Notes Junior 6-0/175 Buce served as the No. 2 kicker last year behind Blankenship, and actually got into two games, handling kickoffs against Murray State and Arkansas State. Attempted two field goals in last year's G-Day game with a long of 42 yards.

More on Buce

Buce, a preferred walk on, currently in his third year with the program, has an excellent opportunity to get a leg up (pun intended) on the rest of the competition this fall. A former standout at Greater Atlanta Christian, Buce earned all-state honors his senior year, when he broke his own school record for longest field goal at 54 yards. He also owns the school record in field goals in a season (12 of 17), career field goals (24), and touchbacks in a game (9)

Noah Chumley Class Height/Weight Notes RS Freshman 6-3/185 Chumley was named a consensus first team All-State selection and GHSA All-Region 3-A selection his senior year at Savannah Christian, where he averaged 43.3 yards per punt, made 48 of 52 extra points, and booted 48 touchbacks on 75 kickoffs.

More on Chumley

Chumley transitioned solely to punter his junior year at Savannah Christian, but since coming to Georgia, he's added back placekicking. He's apparently impressed. The son of former Georgia defensive tackle Donald Chumley, the younger Chumley will continue to get looks during what is expected to be a wide-open competition this spring.

Jake Camarda Class Height/Weight Notes Junior 6-2/180 Yes, Camarda has been Georgia's starting punter his first two years with the program but in high school he was also one of the nation's best kickers. His senior year, Camarda made four field goals of 50-plus yards, with a long kick of 55.

More on Camarda

Although it would seem unlikely that Camarda would be asked to pull double duty, the Norcross native told reporters at the Sugar Bowl that he was expecting to get some opportunities this spring. Based on what he did in high school, there shouldn't be any questions about the strength of his leg, but for now, we'll wait and see as to whether he'll get to add placekicker to his resume with the Bulldogs.

Jack Podlesny Class Height/Weight Notes RS Sophomore 6-1/180 Participated in spring drills and played for both teams in the 2019 G-Day Game. Attempted two field goals in the scrimmage, knocking home a 38-yard field goal to seal the Black team victory 22-17 with 1:01 remaining in the contest.

More on Podlesny

Podlesny played his high school ball at Glynn Academy, where he converted 9 of 10 field goals and made 49 of his 51 extra-point attempts. Fifty-five of his 61 kicks resulted in touchbacks.

Jared Zirkel Class Height/Weight Notes Freshman 6-3/185 A member of Georgia's current signing class, Zirkel won't arrive until spring, but once he does, he'll get his opportunity to win the job. The Texas native, whose mother graduated from UGA, was the nation's third-ranked kicker according to Rivals. Zirkel kicked a school-record 59-yarder his junior year.

More on Zirkel

Zirkel joins Camarda as just the second kicker to be offered a scholarship while still in high school by head coach Kirby Smart. Blankenship received one after the game at Notre Dame his sophomore year, of course. It's obvious Smart sees something potentially special in Zirkel to offer him a full ride so soon. Word is that Zirkel may be asked to take a blueshirt, but even if that happens, he'll still be on the short list of favorites to win the job come fall.