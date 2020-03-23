Unprecedented changes to the recruiting calendar by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic has turned the recruiting world on its head. Recruits and college coaches now have to navigate a recruiting dead period, meaning college coaches cannot have any on-campus or in-person contact with prospects, until at least April 15. There is no telling how this change will affect the 2021 recruiting cycle, but here is a look at where the recruitment of the top five uncommitted players at each position stands. Last week we looked at the offensive side of the ball. Today, we start our look at the defense with the defensive tackles.

1. MAASON SMITH

Top contenders: LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, USC, Texas A&M, Florida State, Texas, Ole Miss Recruiting outlook: Smith was ready to take a series of visits this spring and summer but now has to put those on hold. LSU seems like the favorite, but Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Florida along with the Tigers were on track to get official visits. A decision from Smith isn’t expected until the Early Signing Period. Farrell’s take: Georgia has made a big move here and replaced Alabama in Smith’s top two, but the constant remains LSU. It will be hard to lure Smith out of Louisiana the way Ed Orgeron is recruiting these days. If he picked today, it would be the Tigers.

2. PAYTON PAGE

Payton Page (Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Clemson, North Carolina, Tennessee, Oregon, LSU Recruiting outlook: Page announced an official top five earlier this year, but this seems like a battle between Clemson and North Carolina. Page has really close relationships with players and coaches at both schools and he’s taken multiple visits to each school. There was a day a few weeks ago when Page almost committed, but he held off and is still going to wait before committing. Farrell’s take: Clemson has a strong lead here despite Page taking things slow. North Carolina has been recruiting him hard and doing very well in-state, so the Tar Heels have a chance but I’m not betting against Clemson.

3. DAMON PAYNE

Damon Payne (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

Top contenders: Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, Penn State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arizona State, USC, Kentucky, Oregon Recruiting outlook: Payne is still a long way from a decision and his top 10 hasn’t changed since early February. A few programs were in line to get visits this spring and summer, but now everything is up in the air. Payne’s recruitment is fairly wide open but programs like Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, and a few others are in good position right now. Don’t expect a commitment from Payne anytime soon. Farrell’s take: I like the Buckeyes here even though Payne seems a long way from cutting his list or announcing a decision. Michigan will be in the mix for sure and it could come down to a Big Ten battle but, as of today, I have the Buckeyes.

4. TYWONE MALONE

Tywone Malone (Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Ohio State, Rutgers, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Notre Dame Recruiting outlook: Malone’s recruitment has not changed much since the beginning of the year. There are a lot of schools involved in Malone’s recruitment but Ohio State has s strong foothold. Rutgers is building a lot of momentum in the state, so that will be something to keep an eye on. More SEC programs will be in the mix once the recruitment dead period is lifted and Malone can start taking visits. Farrell’s take: I’m going with the Buckeyes here as they are just recruiting at the next level compared to everyone else.

5. ELLIOT DONALD

Elliot Donald