Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling stepped up when called upon earlier this season.

Freeling was thrust into competition during the Bulldogs' game against Vanderbilt when right tackle Xavier Truss went down with an injury. The former four-star prospect did his job and helped Georgia'srunning backs total 291 rushing yards in a 37-20 win over the Commodores.

After the game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart felt as if Freeling was ready for the moment.

"We do a million walk-throughs and practices, and I've been telling Stacey (Searels) and those guys, 'You've got to put Monroe in there. You can't just put him in the game. Put him in there with the ones and let him practice, let him see what it's like to go against our guys.' That moment came, and it wasn't too big for him," Smart said on Oct. 14. "I thought he did a good job."

While Freeling didn't make any starts during his freshman campaign, he did gain a lot of valuable snaps. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound lineman rotated in and out of games the rest of the year.

Freeling and Earnest Greene Jr. provided much-needed depth for the Bulldogs at the tackle position after Truss and Amarius Mims battled injuries throughout the 2023 season.

UGASports caught up with Freeling after Georgia's 63-3 victory over Florida State in the Orange Bowl.

