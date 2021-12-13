The contact period has come to a close. The last official visits for early enrollees and those signing during the early signing period have been taken. Georgia hosted several top priority targets in Athens from December 10 - 12. Also, the Georgia staff relished the opportunity once again to get in the homes of many of the targets it has coveted for some time.

Here are some insider notes.

Now it's time to see how fruitful the efforts of Georgia's coaches and support staff are proving to be, as the hours count down to the early signing period. Here's the final Hot Board from UGASports.