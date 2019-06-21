Junior wide receiver Jeremiah Holloman is no longer a part of the Georgia football team, after being dismissed from the program by head coach Kirby Smart following an investigation to a 2018 assault.

According to UGA Police, the incident involved a female student who came forward to authorities on June 2 to report the incident that took place on April 22, 2018, around 4 a.m.

“Jeremiah Holloman no longer represents the University of Georgia football program,” Smart said in a statement to reporters. “We expect every member of our team to uphold the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia and Georgia football. It is disappointing when this does not happen.”

In the report, the victim stated that she had been arguing with Holloman after the 2018 G-Day game and had called the player’s brother to pick her up from his dorm room at Rooker Hall.

The report stated that while waiting, Jeremiah Holloman began to choke her.

Upon the arrival of Holloman's brother, the victim claimed that the brother pulled the suspect off her. She also stated that she got behind the brother for protection and that’s when Holloman reached over and punched her in the face.

The victim – a member of the Georgia State women’s basketball team - reported to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital where she received six stitches.

No arrests were made and the victim is not pursuing the case criminally.

Holloman was Georgia’s third-leading receiver last year, catching 24 passes for 418 yards and five touchdowns for the Bulldogs.