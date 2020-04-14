The Wolverines being first to offer alone makes the Big Ten program stand out, but Staes loves Michigan's brand, how they can network as a school and what they offer both academically and athletically.

"I camped at Michigan last summer and I met coach Moore then, and now they have offered, so we are just talking more and more. He is a great guy, and I really like him and learning more about him and Michigan."

"I have definitely had the most contact with Michigan in this time," said Staes. "I have been talking to coach Moore a good bit and we are really getting to know each other. We are getting past just talking about football and are building a very genuine relationship.

The tight ends coach at Michigan and really getting to know the 6-foot-4, 220 pound tight end out of Atlanta (Ga.) Westminster.

On that visit to Michigan , his second trip to the Big House, he left with his first offer. Since things have been shutdown the past month, Staes has been building a strong relationship with Sherrone Moore .

Before the ban was put on recruits taking visits this spring, Holden Staes made it out to Norman (March 1) and Ann Arbor (March 8).

Georgia is another school in regular contact with Staes. The sophomore has camped in Athens three years in a row, so he has gotten to see coach Todd Hartley working, and since the Bulldogs offered last week, now the two are getting to know each other.

"I have been camping at Georgia since the summer before my 8th grade year, and last summer, coach Hartley came up after the camp and introduced himself to me and my mom. He said I did well and that he is going to have his eye on me.

"Then I get the offer from Georgia and that was huge. I have always liked Georgia, it is an in-state school and I have enjoyed talking more with coach Hartley.

"He is a cool guy, he knows what he is talking about and I learned a lot from him at camp last year. Georgia has a great program, I think I will fit in to their new offense and they have a great Journalism program. I am looking to get into journalism and broadcasting, so that is important to me."

Michigan offered March 8, then Colorado and Georgia offered last week. His name is spreading quickly, and on Monday (April 13) night, he added offers from Oregon and USC.

"USC had reached out to my coach last week, so I knew they were interested in me, but Oregon was a complete surprise," said Staes. "I had not heard anything from Oregon, and about 30 minutes after USC offered, coach Joe Moorhead offered me.

"I do not know too much about Oregon yet other than what I have seen on TV, but USC has a lot of tradition, they have a strong journalism program and both schools have my interest.

"Once we are able to get back out, I plan on visiting both USC and Oregon."

Who could be next? Ohio State is in regular contact with Staes. The two have been talking some, and later this week, Ohio State has two coaches set to meet with Staes over Zoom and give the Peach State tight end a virtual tour of the campus.

The Buckeyes are high on Staes' list. He wants that offer because of the offense and history in Columbus.

What about Oklahoma? He tripped to Norman March 1 and has had communication with Shane Beamer. He would welcome an offer from the Sooners.

"Going into the visit to Oklahoma, I knew they had a high-powered offense and I knew coach Lincoln Riley was great at developing quarterbacks, but that was about it.

"I saw a lot more on the visit. Coach Riley and coach Beamer are great guys, I learned how they get their tight ends out in space, and I learned they have a top five journalism program in the country.

"Oklahoma is a great school and it has been a school on my list for a while."

This has all happened in the last five weeks for Staes. He had no offers at the start of March. He had one offer at the start of April. Now, two weeks into April, he is up to five. The list is going to continue to grow as schools learn more about Staes as a student-athlete.

He is taking it all in stride.

"It is really hard to put into words what it feels like right now," said Staes. "It definitely hits me in waves. It isn't when I get off the phone with a coach, but when I get a hug from someone or when I am laying in bed at night not able to fall asleep because I am thinking about the blessings I have.

"All this is really just a blessing. I have offers from great schools that offer me a free education and a chance to play top notch football. I just can't describe the feeling.

"I am just going to take things slow, look past the four years of playing football somewhere and find the best school for me for the post-football life. I would love to be committed around this time next year, but I am not going to rush anything.

"I am keeping my options open."