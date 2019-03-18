Monday, the first shoe fell when sophomore Teshaun Hightower tweeted that he was transferring to another school.

Rumors of possible transfers had already started to circulate prior to Georgia’s appearance last week in the SEC Tournament.

Dawg nation, I want to thank you for a great two years, Athens will always have a special place in my heart. I have grown tremendously throughout my journey in Athens. My teammates will allows be my brothers, It has been a pleasure. God Bless.🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CmBPa7OcF9

Hightower’s decision was not unexpected. After averaging just under 16 minutes in Georgia’s first 24 games, the Lithonia native saw his playing time come to a screeching halt.

Hightower averaged less than five minutes over the Bulldogs’ final four contests, including zero minutes against Florida, South Carolina, and Missouri in Wednesday’s SEC Tournament game.

Head coach Tom Crean hinted after his team’s loss to Missouri that some attrition might be on the way.

“I don’t think there’s any program—from college football, college baseball, college basketball, women’s basketball—that doesn't deal with attrition. The bottom line for me is, everybody gets coached, every day. There are opportunities you take advantage of, or you don’t,” Crean said. “There are decisions that have to be made that, as you go through it, become part of it. That becomes part of the game.”

Hightower started 17 games for the Bulldogs last season, averaging 6.6 points, including season highs of 18 against Savannah State and Texas.

His leaving will open up a scholarship for Crean to use for the upcoming signing class if he so desires.

Georgia's 2019 class currently ranks 9th with the signings of Toumani Camara and Jaykwon Walton, along with the commitments of Christian Brown and Anthony Edwards. The spring signing period begins April 18.