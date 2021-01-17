UGASports - High Fives (win over Ole Miss)

High Fives (win over Ole Miss)
The Georgia Bulldogs’ men’s basketball team snapped their four-game losing streak and won their first conference game of the season as they defeated Ole Miss 78-74 on Saturday. It was a combination of Georgia’s hot shooting and Ole Miss’ low percentage from the free-throw line (5-for-15) that led the Bulldogs to a win. Here are some of the key stats and info you may not know about the Dawgs victory in this High Fives.
1 - Georgia started the season 7-0 and then the SEC season began and things went downhill quickly. The Bulldogs struggled to make baskets as they shot a combined 43.2 percent from the field including 33.7 percent from beyond the arc. Saturday it was a little different as you can see.
|Field Goal Pct
|3-pt Field Goal Pct
|Free Throw Pct
|
vs. Mississippi State
|
40.0
|
36.0
|
66.7
|
at LSU
|
47.9
|
34.3
|
66.7
|
at Arkansas
|
42.9
|
26.3
|
76.9
|
vs. Auburn
|
41.8
|
40.0
|
50.0
|
at Ole Miss
|
58.7
|
60.0
|
88.2
2 - Throughout the years, Georgia hasn't shot that well on away games. On Saturday, Georgia had one of its best performances away from Stegeman over the last 25 seasons.
|Opponent
|FG / FG attempts
|FG Pct
|
December 18, 1999
|
at Marshall
|
30 / 46
|
65.2
|
January 15, 2011
|
at Ole Miss
|
33 / 52
|
63.5
|
December 2, 2014
|
at Chattanooga
|
31 / 49
|
63.3
|
January 27, 2010
|
at Florida
|
28 / 47
|
59.6
|
January 16, 2021
|
at Ole Miss
|
27 / 46
|
58.7
3 - Individually, several Dawgs stood out on Saturday. Four Bulldogs scored in double-figures as Tye Fagan (19), Sahvir Wheeler (18), K.D. Johnson (14) and Toumani Camara (13) led the way for Georgia. Fagan had his second-best scoring performance as a collegian. His 19 points came with a perfect 9-for-9 effort from the field. That is the best shooting performance by a Georgia player since the 1996-97 season.
|Date and Opponent
|Field Goals
|
Tye Fagan
|
January 16, 2021 vs. Ole Miss
|
9-for-9
|
G.G. Smith
|
March 8, 1997 vs. South Carolina
|
8-for-8
|
Jonas Hayes
|
December 5, 2003 vs. Florida A&M
|
8-for-8
|
Toumani Camara
|
December 23, 2019
vs. Georgia Southern
|
8-for-8
|
Cameron Forte
|
January 3, 2014
vs. George Washington
|
7-for-7
Other notes on Fagan's performance...
- he was the first SEC player since Omar Payne on January 18, 2020 to be perfect from the field with at least nine attempts.
- he was one of 11 players in the nation this season who was perfect from the field with at least nine attempts, but one of only two guards (Derrick Alston, Jr.)
4 - Switching to Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia's point guard's performances has been a mix of highs and lows this season. While the assists have looked great, the turnovers have not. On Saturday Wheeler had nine assists and five turnovers. This was the fifth game (out of 12) that he has had nine or more assists in a game compared to last season in which he had zero. His 7.4 assists per game at the moment is the highest ever by a Bulldog (Pertha Robinson's 6.3 in 1994-95 in the current high). Wheeler's average is currently the highest in the SEC (Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen, Jr. is at 5.3). Wheeler is also fifth in the nation. Here are the top five players in the NCAA in this selfless category.
|Team
|Assists Per Game
|
Chandler Vaudrin
|
Winthrop
|
7.9
|
Kendric Davis
|
SMU
|
7.7
|
Jalen Moore
|
Oakland
|
7.6
|
Colbey Ross
|
Pepperdine
|
7.5
|
Sahvir Wheeler
|
Georgia
|
7.4
5 - One spark as of late has been the recently eligible K.D. Johnson. While, he did not get the fanfare of the star freshman of last season, Anthony Edwards, his numbers are equally impressive through their first two games.
|Anthony Edwards
|K.D. Johnson
|
Season
|
2019 - 2020
|
2020 - 2021
|
Opponents
|
Western Carolina and
The Citadel
|
Auburn and Ole Miss
|
Points
|
53
|
35
|
Field Goals
|
17 / 39 (43.6 pct)
|
14 / 27 (51.9 pct)
|
3-pt Field Goals
|
6 / 16 (37.5 pct)
|
6 / 9 (66.7 pct)
|
Rebounds
|
14
|
7
|
Assists
|
7
|
2
|
Steals
|
7
|
6
|
Blocks
|
0
|
2
(cover photo courtesy of Georgia Sports Communication)