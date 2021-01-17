 UGASports - High Fives (win over Ole Miss)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-17 10:06:14 -0600') }} basketball Edit

High Fives (win over Ole Miss)

Dave McMahon • UGASports
Staff
@dave_mc_stats

The Georgia Bulldogs’ men’s basketball team snapped their four-game losing streak and won their first conference game of the season as they defeated Ole Miss 78-74 on Saturday. It was a combination of Georgia’s hot shooting and Ole Miss’ low percentage from the free-throw line (5-for-15) that led the Bulldogs to a win. Here are some of the key stats and info you may not know about the Dawgs victory in this High Fives.

1 - Georgia started the season 7-0 and then the SEC season began and things went downhill quickly. The Bulldogs struggled to make baskets as they shot a combined 43.2 percent from the field including 33.7 percent from beyond the arc. Saturday it was a little different as you can see.

Georgia Shooing in SEC Games this season
Field Goal Pct 3-pt Field Goal Pct Free Throw Pct

vs. Mississippi State

40.0

36.0

66.7

at LSU

47.9

34.3

66.7

at Arkansas

42.9

26.3

76.9

vs. Auburn

41.8

40.0

50.0

at Ole Miss

58.7

60.0

88.2

2 - Throughout the years, Georgia hasn't shot that well on away games. On Saturday, Georgia had one of its best performances away from Stegeman over the last 25 seasons.

Georgia - Highest FG Pct in a Road Game since 1996-97 season
Opponent FG / FG attempts FG Pct

December 18, 1999

at Marshall

30 / 46

65.2

January 15, 2011

at Ole Miss

33 / 52

63.5

December 2, 2014

at Chattanooga

31 / 49

63.3

January 27, 2010

at Florida

28 / 47

59.6

January 16, 2021

at Ole Miss

27 / 46

58.7

3 - Individually, several Dawgs stood out on Saturday. Four Bulldogs scored in double-figures as Tye Fagan (19), Sahvir Wheeler (18), K.D. Johnson (14) and Toumani Camara (13) led the way for Georgia. Fagan had his second-best scoring performance as a collegian. His 19 points came with a perfect 9-for-9 effort from the field. That is the best shooting performance by a Georgia player since the 1996-97 season.

Georgia - Most FG Attempts in Perfect Game from field since 1996-97
Date and Opponent Field Goals

Tye Fagan

January 16, 2021 vs. Ole Miss

9-for-9

G.G. Smith

March 8, 1997 vs. South Carolina

8-for-8

Jonas Hayes

December 5, 2003 vs. Florida A&M

8-for-8

Toumani Camara

December 23, 2019

vs. Georgia Southern

8-for-8

Cameron Forte

January 3, 2014

vs. George Washington

7-for-7

Other notes on Fagan's performance...

- he was the first SEC player since Omar Payne on January 18, 2020 to be perfect from the field with at least nine attempts.

- he was one of 11 players in the nation this season who was perfect from the field with at least nine attempts, but one of only two guards (Derrick Alston, Jr.)

4 - Switching to Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia's point guard's performances has been a mix of highs and lows this season. While the assists have looked great, the turnovers have not. On Saturday Wheeler had nine assists and five turnovers. This was the fifth game (out of 12) that he has had nine or more assists in a game compared to last season in which he had zero. His 7.4 assists per game at the moment is the highest ever by a Bulldog (Pertha Robinson's 6.3 in 1994-95 in the current high). Wheeler's average is currently the highest in the SEC (Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen, Jr. is at 5.3). Wheeler is also fifth in the nation. Here are the top five players in the NCAA in this selfless category.

NCAA - Highest Points Per Game this season
Team Assists Per Game

Chandler Vaudrin

Winthrop

7.9

Kendric Davis

SMU

7.7

Jalen Moore

Oakland

7.6

Colbey Ross

Pepperdine

7.5

Sahvir Wheeler

Georgia

7.4

5 - One spark as of late has been the recently eligible K.D. Johnson. While, he did not get the fanfare of the star freshman of last season, Anthony Edwards, his numbers are equally impressive through their first two games.

Anthony Edwards &amp; K.D. Johnson's First 2 Collegiate Games Combined
Anthony Edwards K.D. Johnson

Season

2019 - 2020

2020 - 2021

Opponents

Western Carolina and

The Citadel

Auburn and Ole Miss

Points

53

35

Field Goals

17 / 39 (43.6 pct)

14 / 27 (51.9 pct)

3-pt Field Goals

6 / 16 (37.5 pct)

6 / 9 (66.7 pct)

Rebounds

14

7

Assists

7

2

Steals

7

6

Blocks

0

2


(cover photo courtesy of Georgia Sports Communication)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}