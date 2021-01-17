UGASports - High Fives (win over Ole Miss)

The Georgia Bulldogs’ men’s basketball team snapped their four-game losing streak and won their first conference game of the season as they defeated Ole Miss 78-74 on Saturday. It was a combination of Georgia’s hot shooting and Ole Miss’ low percentage from the free-throw line (5-for-15) that led the Bulldogs to a win. Here are some of the key stats and info you may not know about the Dawgs victory in this High Fives. 1 - Georgia started the season 7-0 and then the SEC season began and things went downhill quickly. The Bulldogs struggled to make baskets as they shot a combined 43.2 percent from the field including 33.7 percent from beyond the arc. Saturday it was a little different as you can see.

Georgia Shooing in SEC Games this season Field Goal Pct 3-pt Field Goal Pct Free Throw Pct vs. Mississippi State 40.0 36.0 66.7 at LSU 47.9 34.3 66.7 at Arkansas 42.9 26.3 76.9 vs. Auburn 41.8 40.0 50.0 at Ole Miss 58.7 60.0 88.2

2 - Throughout the years, Georgia hasn't shot that well on away games. On Saturday, Georgia had one of its best performances away from Stegeman over the last 25 seasons.

Georgia - Highest FG Pct in a Road Game since 1996-97 season Opponent FG / FG attempts FG Pct December 18, 1999 at Marshall 30 / 46 65.2 January 15, 2011 at Ole Miss 33 / 52 63.5 December 2, 2014 at Chattanooga 31 / 49 63.3 January 27, 2010 at Florida 28 / 47 59.6 January 16, 2021 at Ole Miss 27 / 46 58.7

3 - Individually, several Dawgs stood out on Saturday. Four Bulldogs scored in double-figures as Tye Fagan (19), Sahvir Wheeler (18), K.D. Johnson (14) and Toumani Camara (13) led the way for Georgia. Fagan had his second-best scoring performance as a collegian. His 19 points came with a perfect 9-for-9 effort from the field. That is the best shooting performance by a Georgia player since the 1996-97 season.

Georgia - Most FG Attempts in Perfect Game from field since 1996-97 Date and Opponent Field Goals Tye Fagan January 16, 2021 vs. Ole Miss 9-for-9 G.G. Smith March 8, 1997 vs. South Carolina 8-for-8 Jonas Hayes December 5, 2003 vs. Florida A&M 8-for-8 Toumani Camara December 23, 2019 vs. Georgia Southern 8-for-8 Cameron Forte January 3, 2014 vs. George Washington 7-for-7

Other notes on Fagan's performance... - he was the first SEC player since Omar Payne on January 18, 2020 to be perfect from the field with at least nine attempts. - he was one of 11 players in the nation this season who was perfect from the field with at least nine attempts, but one of only two guards (Derrick Alston, Jr.) 4 - Switching to Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia's point guard's performances has been a mix of highs and lows this season. While the assists have looked great, the turnovers have not. On Saturday Wheeler had nine assists and five turnovers. This was the fifth game (out of 12) that he has had nine or more assists in a game compared to last season in which he had zero. His 7.4 assists per game at the moment is the highest ever by a Bulldog (Pertha Robinson's 6.3 in 1994-95 in the current high). Wheeler's average is currently the highest in the SEC (Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen, Jr. is at 5.3). Wheeler is also fifth in the nation. Here are the top five players in the NCAA in this selfless category.

NCAA - Highest Points Per Game this season Team Assists Per Game Chandler Vaudrin Winthrop 7.9 Kendric Davis SMU 7.7 Jalen Moore Oakland 7.6 Colbey Ross Pepperdine 7.5 Sahvir Wheeler Georgia 7.4

5 - One spark as of late has been the recently eligible K.D. Johnson. While, he did not get the fanfare of the star freshman of last season, Anthony Edwards, his numbers are equally impressive through their first two games.

Anthony Edwards & K.D. Johnson's First 2 Collegiate Games Combined Anthony Edwards K.D. Johnson Season 2019 - 2020 2020 - 2021 Opponents Western Carolina and The Citadel Auburn and Ole Miss Points 53 35 Field Goals 17 / 39 (43.6 pct) 14 / 27 (51.9 pct) 3-pt Field Goals 6 / 16 (37.5 pct) 6 / 9 (66.7 pct) Rebounds 14 7 Assists 7 2 Steals 7 6 Blocks 0 2