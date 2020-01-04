High Fives
In a game that had ten ties and 20 lead changes, it was the Georgia Bulldogs that upset the No. 9 Memphis Tigers 65-62 on the road. The Dawgs improved to 10-3 on the young season before entering the SEC schedule this Tuesday against Kentucky. Here are five big stats that will help you learn more about the big win.
1) It was a game of "first time since" for the Bulldogs. The Dawgs had lost 14-straight against teams ranked in the top ten. Georgia won its first game against a top-10 opponent since defeating No. 10 Kentucky on January 8, 2011. The Bulldogs won that game 77-70 and were led by Trey Thompkins' 25 points. They won their first against a top-10 opponent on the road since January 17, 2004 against No. 5 Kentucky. That score was 65-57 and Rashad Wright led the attack against the Wildcats with 20. The last time Georgia defeated a top-10 team that wasn't Kentucky was on January 23, 2010 against No. 8 Tennessee.
2) One major improvement this season from the last for the Bulldogs is winning close games. This season, the Dawgs are 4-0 in games decided four or fewer points. Georgia defeated Georgia Tech by four, Chaminade by three, SMU by two and then had the three-point win on Saturday against Memphis. Last season, the Dawgs were win-less in situations like this as you can see in this stat.
|Games Decided by 4 points or less
|Games Decided by 4 points or less
|
2014-15
|
6-4
|
2017-18
|
5-2
|
2015-16
|
6-6
|
2018-19
|
0-6
|
2016-17
|
5-3
|
|
2019-20
|
4-0
3) Rayshaun Hammonds had a big game with team-highs in both points (15) and rebounds (12). The junior notched his fourth double-double of the season and his sixth of his career. Scoring big early in the season is nothing new for Hammonds as he has totaled double-digit points in nine of 13 games. He needs to step it up once conference play begins as that has been harder for him in the past.
|Non-Conference Pts/Gm
|SEC Points/Game
|
As Freshman
|
7.4
|
6.1
|
As Sophomore
|
14.9
|
9.7
|
As Junior
|
14.1
|
TBD
4) Freshman Sahvir Wheeler came up big. The 5-foot-10 guard had ten points and seven assists in 23 minutes of work on Saturday. Despite not starting in any game this season, Wheeler is second on the team in minutes played per game. He has shown the ability to pass the ball as in seven games he has had five or more assists. That total is rare for the Dawgs as you can see here.
|Players (Total Games with 5+ Assists)
|
2016-17
|
J.J. Frazier (17), Jordan Harris (1), Yante Maten (1), Juwan Parker (1)
|
2017-18
|
Turtle Jackson (10), Tyree Crump (1), Rayshaun Hammonds (1), Teshaun Hightower (1), E'Torrion Wildridge
|
2018-19
|
Turtle Jackson (4), Nicolas Claxton (1), Tyree Crump (1), Jordan Harris (1)
|
2019-20 ***
|
Sahvir Wheeler (7), Anthony Edwards (1), Donnell Gresham, Jr (1)
5) One player I did not mention is Anthony Edwards. Edwards shot poorly, but was impressive in other areas. Edwards had 13 points on 4-of-17 shooting including 2-for-5 from beyond the arc. He did have five rebounds and four assists. It is a good sign for the Bulldogs if they can defeat a good team when Edwards is not the "main man". Generally he is a top scorer as he is fourth in Division I in scoring among true freshmen. He is currently averaging 18.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.