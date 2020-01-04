In a game that had ten ties and 20 lead changes, it was the Georgia Bulldogs that upset the No. 9 Memphis Tigers 65-62 on the road. The Dawgs improved to 10-3 on the young season before entering the SEC schedule this Tuesday against Kentucky. Here are five big stats that will help you learn more about the big win.

1) It was a game of "first time since" for the Bulldogs. The Dawgs had lost 14-straight against teams ranked in the top ten. Georgia won its first game against a top-10 opponent since defeating No. 10 Kentucky on January 8, 2011. The Bulldogs won that game 77-70 and were led by Trey Thompkins' 25 points. They won their first against a top-10 opponent on the road since January 17, 2004 against No. 5 Kentucky. That score was 65-57 and Rashad Wright led the attack against the Wildcats with 20. The last time Georgia defeated a top-10 team that wasn't Kentucky was on January 23, 2010 against No. 8 Tennessee.



2) One major improvement this season from the last for the Bulldogs is winning close games. This season, the Dawgs are 4-0 in games decided four or fewer points. Georgia defeated Georgia Tech by four, Chaminade by three, SMU by two and then had the three-point win on Saturday against Memphis. Last season, the Dawgs were win-less in situations like this as you can see in this stat.