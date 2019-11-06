Georgia began the 2019-20 campaign with a comeback win over Western Carolina 91-72. The Bulldogs trailed by a point at the half, but shot very well late in the victory. Last season the Dawgs were just 2-19 in games they either trailed or were tied at halftime. To summarize the season-opening success here are five key statistical reasons for you to know.

1) It has been said throughout the off-season but the Bulldogs have ten newcomers on the team and many of them are freshmen. The freshmen scored 54 of the 91 points (59%), and here is how they did it.

Georgia Freshmen Scoring Against Western Carolina Points Field Goals 3-pt FG Free Throws Anthony Edwards 24 7-16 4-7 6-8 Sahvir Wheeler 19 6-7 0-0 7-8 Christian Brown 5 2-3 0-0 1-4 Rodney Howard 4 2-2 0-0 0-4 Toumani Camara 2 1-3 0-1 0-0 Totals 54 18-31 4-8 14-24

2) Most of the hype belongs to five-star Anthony Edwards. He ended up with 24 points and nine rebounds before fouling out. He was one rebound shy of becoming the first Georgia freshman since Jeremy Jacob (2007 vs. Jacksonville State) to record a double-double in the season-opener. Here is a deeper look at his game on Tuesday.

Collegiate Firsts for Anthony Edwards Tuesday vs. Western Carolina First Shot 17:57 left in the first half (shot 7-16 in the game) First Made Field Goal 15:34 left in the first half (it was a layup on a fast break) First Made 3-pt Field Goal 6:22 left in the first half (4-7 in the game) First Free Throws 7:53 left in the first half (made both FT) (6-8 in the game) First Rebound 14:32 left in the first half (defensive reb) (9 in the game) First Assist 9:49 left in the first half (to Amanze Ngumezi) (3 in gm) First Steal 19:45 left in the second half (4 in the game) First Turnover 18:38 left in the first half (4 in the game)

3) Here is a little more on Edwards. His 24 points is the fifth highest total in the 33 games that the Bulldogs have played under Tom Crean. Eight total times has a player reached 20 in that time period and of course Edwards got there faster than anyone else.

Most Points by a Bulldog Under Tom Crean Points Opponent Career Game Rayshaun Hammonds 31 Illinois State 37th Jordan Harris 26 Missouri 77th Nicolas Claxton 25 Florida 62nd Tyree Crump 25 Texas Southern 68th Anthony Edwards 24 Western Carolina 1st Nicolas Claxton 22 Illinois State 37th Tyree Crump 21 Texas 79th Nicolas Claxton 20 Massachusetts 45th

4) Georgia started off very slowly and shot very poor for the field. The Dawgs connected on only six of their first 23 shots (26%). After that, the Bulldogs turned it on by making 25 of their next 43 shots (58%). For the game, they finished at 47 percent.