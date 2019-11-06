High Fives
Georgia began the 2019-20 campaign with a comeback win over Western Carolina 91-72. The Bulldogs trailed by a point at the half, but shot very well late in the victory. Last season the Dawgs were just 2-19 in games they either trailed or were tied at halftime. To summarize the season-opening success here are five key statistical reasons for you to know.
1) It has been said throughout the off-season but the Bulldogs have ten newcomers on the team and many of them are freshmen. The freshmen scored 54 of the 91 points (59%), and here is how they did it.
|Points
|Field Goals
|3-pt FG
|Free Throws
|
Anthony Edwards
|
24
|
7-16
|
4-7
|
6-8
|
Sahvir Wheeler
|
19
|
6-7
|
0-0
|
7-8
|
Christian Brown
|
5
|
2-3
|
0-0
|
1-4
|
Rodney Howard
|
4
|
2-2
|
0-0
|
0-4
|
Toumani Camara
|
2
|
1-3
|
0-1
|
0-0
|
Totals
|
54
|
18-31
|
4-8
|
14-24
2) Most of the hype belongs to five-star Anthony Edwards. He ended up with 24 points and nine rebounds before fouling out. He was one rebound shy of becoming the first Georgia freshman since Jeremy Jacob (2007 vs. Jacksonville State) to record a double-double in the season-opener. Here is a deeper look at his game on Tuesday.
|Tuesday vs. Western Carolina
|
First Shot
|
17:57 left in the first half (shot 7-16 in the game)
|
First Made Field Goal
|
15:34 left in the first half (it was a layup on a fast break)
|
First Made 3-pt Field Goal
|
6:22 left in the first half (4-7 in the game)
|
First Free Throws
|
7:53 left in the first half (made both FT) (6-8 in the game)
|
First Rebound
|
14:32 left in the first half (defensive reb) (9 in the game)
|
First Assist
|
9:49 left in the first half (to Amanze Ngumezi) (3 in gm)
|
First Steal
|
19:45 left in the second half (4 in the game)
|
First Turnover
|
18:38 left in the first half (4 in the game)
3) Here is a little more on Edwards. His 24 points is the fifth highest total in the 33 games that the Bulldogs have played under Tom Crean. Eight total times has a player reached 20 in that time period and of course Edwards got there faster than anyone else.
|Points
|Opponent
|Career Game
|
Rayshaun Hammonds
|
31
|
Illinois State
|
37th
|
Jordan Harris
|
26
|
Missouri
|
77th
|
Nicolas Claxton
|
25
|
Florida
|
62nd
|
Tyree Crump
|
25
|
Texas Southern
|
68th
|
Anthony Edwards
|
24
|
Western Carolina
|
1st
|
Nicolas Claxton
|
22
|
Illinois State
|
37th
|
Tyree Crump
|
21
|
Texas
|
79th
|
Nicolas Claxton
|
20
|
Massachusetts
|
45th
4) Georgia started off very slowly and shot very poor for the field. The Dawgs connected on only six of their first 23 shots (26%). After that, the Bulldogs turned it on by making 25 of their next 43 shots (58%). For the game, they finished at 47 percent.
5) Georgia's bench was a big spark for the Dawgs. They outscored the Catamounts' bench 36 to 6. Freshman Sahvir Wheeler led the non-starters with 19 points in his debut. Tye Fagan added six, Christian Brown had five, Rodney Howard four and Toumani Camara had two. The Bulldogs' bench shot a combined 14-of-18 from the field while the Catamounts' bench went 2-for-9.